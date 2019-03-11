Tamra Judge Discusses Quitting ‘RHOC’ As Cast Films Season 14 In Vegas With New Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Will she leave after Season 14?

Is Tamra Judge ready to leave the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County?

According to a March 11 report from OK! Magazine, Judge, who has been starring on the series in a full-time role since Season 3, answered questions from fans days ago and explained her plans for the future.

After one fan asked Judge if she’d ever move on from The Real Housewives of Orange County and star in her own show, Judge said she doesn’t think she’d be open to such thing once she decides to walk away from the Bravo TV reality show.

Judge then said that after 12 years on television, it may soon be time “to go back to living a simple life.”

Vicki Gunvalson is the longest-running full-time cast member of the show and Judge is the second longest-running star. As fans may recall, Judge joined the show during its third season while married to former husband Simon Barney. Then, years later, she and her now-husband Eddie Judge landed their very own wedding special, Tamra’s OC Wedding, which aired on Bravo TV in September 2013.

Judge and Gunvalson have had an up-and-down friendship on the show since Judge joined but currently, they appear to be in an okay place. That said, Gunvalson has reportedly been demoted for Season 14 and likely won’t be seen as much as she normally is when the show returns.

In February, as the cast began filming Season 14 without Gunvalson, rumors began swirling in regards to the potential addition of new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke and currently, Windham-Burke appears to be continuing to film with her co-stars.

Days ago, both Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd shared photos from Dig This Vegas, a heavy equipment amusement park in Sin City.

“It’s too soon to tell, but Braunwyn seems to have adapted to the other girls pretty quickly,” an insider told Radar Online weeks ago. “It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing.”

As for rumors claiming Windham-Burke was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County as a replacement for Gunvalson, the insider said that was not the case.

“Vicki wasn’t replaced by Braunwyn! She was eyed to join the cast even before all this stuff went down with Vicki,” the source explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will premiere on Bravo TV in July or August.