James Franco’s Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Flaunts Bikini Body In Miami Beach

Even though reports of their relationship have circulated since 2017, James Franco and Isabel Pakzad have kept their romance low-key and away from the public eye as much as possible — despite his relatively high profile.

However, the couple was spotted hanging out — and packing on the PDA — in Miami Beach during the weekend. There, the lovebirds showed off their beach bodies, as The Daily Mail has noted. Pakzad, 25, and Franco, 40, were spotted hanging out poolside on Sunday as they lay side-by-side on loungers as they cuddled up in their swimsuits.

Pakzad, who is an aspiring actress, donned a skimpy two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top that tied behind her neck, helping to accentuate her cleavage. She paired it with a matching string bikini bottom that tied at either side. The bottom sat low on the actress’ hips, and showcased her toned abs and muscular thighs. Her bikini had a multi-colored design, and comes from the Missoni Mare label, according to The Daily Mail.

She wore her brunette hair up in a messy bun, and appeared to have gone to the pool with no makeup on, allowing her natural features to shine. She accessorized her pool look with a gold pendant and a simple gold chain around her neck.

James Franco and his girlfriend look loved up as they cosy up together poolside in Miami Beach https://t.co/dPAMjJOh4C — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 11, 2019

Later, she opted to cover up in a loose white shirt by Zimmermann, carrying her belongings in a blue suede handbag while donning a pair of laid back sandals, according to the outlet.

Franco, on the other hand, was wearing blue trunks and went shirtless. The two spent the day lounging poolside, reading their books, and sipping S. Pellegrino sparkling water. However, they made sure to carve out some time to cuddle and to share a few smooches throughout the lazy day as well.

According to The Daily Mail, Franco chose to keep the news about his relationship with Pakzad on the down-low because he had recently been accused of sexual misconduct at the time. Back in January of 2018, the Hollywood star was facing accusations that he had previously been “abusing his power as an acting teacher in a sexually exploitative manner,” according to reporting from the outlet.

In addition, Franco was also accused of having an attitude when female students refused to participate in topless scenes during a proposed film shoot. Another student went as far as to claim the actor forced her to engage in non-consensual oral sex, according to the report.