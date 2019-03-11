Nikki Bella Spotted Kissing Artem Chigvintsev Amid Romance Rumors

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev have been dodging romance rumors for months. However, the couple were recently photographed kissing, which seems to confirm the speculation that they’re dating.

According to People, Nikki Bella was spotted packing on some major PDA with Artem in L.A. on Sunday. The couple were spotted kissing after they had lunch at Joan’s on Third. Following the meal, they were spotted walking the streets hand-in-hand.

In January it was reported that Nikki and Artem — who met when the Total Bellas star signed up to be on Dancing With The Stars — were casually dating, but that it wasn’t serious. The wrestler and the professional dancer struck up a friendship during their time on DWTS, and following Bella’s split with John Cena, began a romantic relationship.

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now. They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can,” a source previously told the outlet of the couple’s romance.

Earlier this year, Nikki revealed during an interview that she was focused on having “fun” when it came to her dating life, and that it was interesting to have some different experiences in her life following her long relationship with John Cena.

“I’m having a lot of fun in my dating life. Not just Artem — I mean, we had amazing chemistry. I’m just kind of having fun. I don’t want to say playing the field, but just kind of having different experiences,” she stated.

Nikki Bella also revealed that she’s not looking to start any serious relationships at the present time, and that she plans on dating lots of amazing men. One of those men was rumored to be former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus. However, it seems that it may be Artem Chigvintsev who has stolen her heart.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella and Cena stunned fans when they called off their engagement, just days before they were supposed to get married in Mexico. The WWE fan-favorite couple revealed that they had split, leaving viewers saddened by the news.

Following the split, rumors circulated that John didn’t want to have children, but that Nikki did — and that ultimately lead the pair to believe they may not have a future together as husband and wife.

When Nikki Bella tried to give the engagement ring back, John Cena allegedly wouldn’t accept it, revealing that he wanted her to keep it.