Supermodel Helena Christensen, 50, Goes Fully Nude In Racy New Instagram Photos

Helena Christensen proved yet again why she deserved to be a part of the original supermodel squad.

The 50-year-old showed her fans that she still has what it takes to compete in the modeling world, posting a very raunchy series of photos on Instagram. There, she is seen showcasing her age-defying physique for a fully nude photo shoot. She turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Monday, sharing some daring snaps that show her sitting on a stool surrounded by towering cardboard boxes.

Helena put her super-toned body on full display, covering only her breasts with her hand and making sure to position her leg in a way that protected her modesty. She wore her long brunette locks in a loose, wavy style, and gave the camera her signature intense gaze while striking some of her best poses. She also shared a more close-up, behind-the-scenes shot in black and white, one which shows her sitting on the pile of boxes with her face turned away from the photographer. In her caption, she revealed that she had worked on an “exciting book project.” Helena jokingly added the hashtag “#interningatfedex.”

Many of her almost 500,000 Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to praise her ageless looks and stunning figure, and the photo racked up over 10,400 likes and almost 200 comments in less than a day. “This is soooo awesome,” one fan wrote, while another one said, “You’re a Legend Hall of Fame-er.” One person even joked, “FedEx will never be on time now, ” followed by a winking emoji.

The new photos come just a day after she shared yet another batch of selfies from the book project that she is currently working on. In these selfies, Helena donned a faux fur coat and a black dress with a super deep neckline, putting her ample cleavage on display.

The racy snaps come amid rumors that Victoria Beckham isn’t too happy about her husband’s close relationship with the Danish supermodel. According to The Sun, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl is “wary of Helena’s bond with the ex England captain.” The two posed for a fun selfie at the Art Basel art fair back in December, which she posted to social media alongside the caption “Ballin’.”

“Victoria is often nervous about David’s friendships with female celebrities – there is naturally some jealousy given she’d love to spend more time with him. David and Helena hit it off right away and have stayed in contact,” a source said.

However, there is nothing to suggest that she’s anything more than friends with David, who has been married to Victoria for almost 20 years.