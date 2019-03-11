‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Dress On Instagram

Robin Holzken is reminiscing of warmer days, as her Instagram page show. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a low-cut dress that puts her flawless physique on display.

In the photo in question, the Dutch beauty is donning a black-and-white dress featuring a plunging neckline that reaches down to her stomach, showing off a lot of cleavage. The dress, which her post’s tag indicates is courtesy of Beach Bunny Swimwear, consists of a triangle top with white stripes over black that goes over the model’s shoulders. The dress also has two cutouts on either side, exposing her toned obliques, and two thick black bands at the waist that criss-cross toward her lower back.

The 21-year-old swimsuit model is looking intensely at the camera with fierce eyes and lips slightly pursed in a seductive and mysterious way. She is wearing black eyeliner on her upper lid, giving her a cat eye that makes the deep blue of her eyes stand out. Her chocolate hair is side swept and down in large, loose curls that cascade over her shoulders, back and onto her chest. Holzken accessorized her look with gold hoops on her ears and an upper arm bracelet in the same color.

According to the model’s geotag, she posed for the photo while in Belize, though she didn’t specify the occasion or the date. The post, which the model shared with her 338,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,100 likes and more than 50 comments in just a few minutes after being posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, and to request that she share beauty tips.

“Could you do makeup routine and a nutrition hacks/what I eat in a day video please?” one fan asked.

“Those mesmerizing eyes though,” another user chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition previously noted, Holzken recently jetted off to Kenya to shoot her second spread for the magazine’s popular edition. The model travelled to the African country to shoot at the Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp, a luxury enclave in the heart of the Naboisho Conservancy, according to a separate Sports Illustrated report. As the report noted, Holzken has been modeling since she was 16, and has been featured in major magazines and major fashion campaigns such as Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess.