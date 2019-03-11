Sofia Richie Lounges During Sunny Day After Being Trolled Over Scott Disick Relationship

Sofia Richie looks calm and relaxed in her latest social media snapshot. The model — who recently got into an online tiff with a fan over her relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick — is seemingly not letting anything get her down.

On Monday morning, Sofia Richie posted a photo of herself to Instagram, one wherein she was captured lounging in an outside chair while enjoying a beautiful day. Sofia is seen sitting in the white wooden chair on a patch of green grass.

Richie sits in the chair with her feet up as she dons a pair of denim jeans, white sneakers, and an olive green jacket. She has her blonde hair parted down the middle, styled in straight strands that fall down her back. She also sports a pair of large dark sunglasses.

Sofia is also seemingly wearing a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips. She looks towards the camera, but does not give a smile.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous estate is seen — complete with green foliage, and an outside dining area. There, people are seen enjoying meals while sheltered beneath white umbrellas.

Richie doesn’t reveal where she is, but does wish her 4.2 million followers a good morning.

Sofia Richie looks relaxed and carefree after she was trolled on social media by a fan who told her to leave her boyfriend, Scott Disick, alone and “face her future.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the comment caught Sofia’s eye, and she decided to hit back.

“Leave me alone and face your future,” Richie replied to the rude Instagram comment.

The Inquisitr also reports that Sofia is often called out for her relationship with Scott, who is 15 years older than she is. Scott shares three children with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia has always been mature for her age. Her older sister Nicole really had a hand in helping raise her, so she’s always grown up around adults. Although she’d prefer to not be trolled for dating someone so much older, she clearly doesn’t care what others think as it’s not affecting her relationship,” an insider tells Hollywood Life, revealing that Richie often simply ignores the hateful comments.

Fans have also criticized Sofia for allegedly trying to look like Kourtney, allegedly copying her style. However, the source claims that this is simply not true.

“Sofia has always thought Kourtney was beautiful, however, she’s not trying to copy or imitate her style or look whatsoever,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.