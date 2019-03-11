Ruby Nation Accused Of Attempting To Rob A Child At Knifepoint For Drug Money

The would-be victim threw a basketball at her head and ran off.

A Nashville woman is accused of pulling a knife on a child in order to score drug money, WZTV (Nashville) is reporting. The would-be victim was able to escape by throwing a basketball at her head and running off.

Ruby Nation, 31, was allegedly hanging out and smoking crack at a park near a Nashville housing project on Sunday when she ran out of the drug. She then allegedly began approaching children, at first asking for money, but getting nowhere.

She then allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy and asked him for money. When he refused, she allegedly pretended to pull out a knife. The boy refused again, and this time, Nation allegedly produced an actual knife, described by the victim as “black and white.” The boy then threw his basketball at Nation’s head, striking her in the face, and ran off.

Another alleged victim, a 13-year-old, said he saw Nation pull out the knife and then try to hide it once the 12-year-old ran off. The 13-year-old found the knife and gave it to an adult, who gave it to police when they arrived on the scene.

By that time, the younger victim was safely away from the scene, and Nation had attempted to hide. Nashville police, quite familiar with Nation, were able to find her pretty quickly.

Nation told police that she was injured by the basketball being thrown at her face. However, when an ambulance crew arrived, they recognized her from having transported her to a hospital days earlier for an injury – the same injury that she allegedly sustained when she was struck by the basketball.

Further, the crew told police that they, too, were familiar with Nation, and that she was “usually on drugs.” Nation allegedly responded, “ah, she knows that I’ve been smoking crack. I’m fine.”

Nevertheless, she was still taken to a hospital, where her supposed injuries changed again. There, she also allegedly admitted to smoking crack, cannabis, and “powder.”

She has since been taken to jail, where she is being held on $38,500 bond. She has been charged with aggravated robbery with a weapon, public intoxication, filing a false emergency report, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

