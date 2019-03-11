JLo Reveals A Surprising Connection Dating Back 20 Years As Fans React To Her Engagement

Fans are well aware that JLo and Alex Rodriguez's new engagement comes with a two-year relationship timeline. An interesting reveal dates back two decades, though.

The internet is still breaking at the seams with the news that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. The March 9, 2019 update from Alex’s Instagram account sent a clear message – the ring is the size of a fist, the sunset backdrop is beyond romantic, and the “she said yes” caption leaves no room for interpretation.

As People reports, the couple was vacationing in the Bahamas when a 43-year-old Alex proposed to his lady of two years. JLo is set to turn 50 this year. Back in July 2018, Hollywood Life reported that the former baseball player was finding “the right time to propose.” The media outlet added that ARod had “finally met his soulmate,” but that he wanted the proposal to be “perfect.” Judging by the recent Instagram post, it looks like he nailed it.

While JLo and ARod only go back two years as a power couple, CNN reports an interesting twist in the couple’s interactions. Namely, one that far precedes any notion of a relationship. The #TBT pic from ARod’s Instagram dates back to October 2018, although the contents stretch back two decades. They show a photo of the Latina singer with a personalized autograph to ARod.

“TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player.”

This timeframe puts “Jenny From The Block” in her late twenties.

“Since you have to [sic] real thing now, may I have your signed pic of the future Mrs.? LoL,” a fan commented.

The majority of comments, however, follow the immense wave of congratulations as the iconic singer takes her romance to the next level.

While no wedding plans have been announced, the marriage will be Jen’s fourth (and ARod’s second). In 1997, Jen married Ojani Noa. In 2001, she married her backup dancer, Cris Judd. JLo’s third marriage to Marc Anthony brought twins, but it ended in 2014. Meanwhile, Alex also has children with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

“I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by. Afterwards, I went outside, and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder.”

Speaking on The Ellen Show in 2017, JLo opened up about first meeting her now-fiancé. Meanwhile, ARod had confessed to Vanity Fair that he himself was unsure if their first date was a certitude.

“I didn’t know if it was a date. Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation.”

With a link dating back 20 years, this power couple is now set to walk down the aisle.