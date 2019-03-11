Luke Perry To Be Honored In The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot

Luke Perry’s death sent shock waves through his family, friends, and fans. Many of the actor’s former co-stars spoke out about the devastating loss, and now it seems that he’ll be honored on television.

According to Variety, Luke Perry’s death came just days after it was announced that there would be a Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, involving most of the original cast. Although Luke hadn’t signed on it was rumored that he was interested in making a guest appearance. Sadly, that won’t be able to happen.

Luke died last week in the hospital due to complications he suffered following a massive stroke. The actor was memorialized on Riverdale, where he played the role of Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, and now it seems that he’ll also be honored on the 90210 reboot.

CBS TV Studios president David Stapf revealed that the reboot was Tori Spelling’s idea, and that when she got most of the old cast together to officially pitch the series “everybody wanted it.”

Stapf also revealed that Perry was never going to be fully committed to the reboot because he was busy with Riverdale. However, he does confirm that the show will find a way to honor Luke, who played Dylan McKay in the original series. “How we deal with that moving forward is yet to be determined. That’s something the writers are going to have to figure out.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many of Luke Perry’s former Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars paid tribute to him with kind words via social media. Shannen Doherty, who played Luke’s love interest, Brenda Walsh, on the show, revealed how devastated she was at the loss of her old friend. Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the show, has also been broken up about Perry’s death, posting many photos of the two together on his Instagram account.

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the series, also spoke out about Luke’s death, referring to him as “family,” while Jason Priestley, who portrayed Perry’s best friend, Brandon Walsh, on the show, also took to Instagram to honor the late actor.

“Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today. If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well. The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” Priestley wrote following his death.

The Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is set to air this summer on Fox, and Luke Perry fans will likely be tuning in to see how the series pays homage to the actor.