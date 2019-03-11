Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Ever Give Ariana Madix An Ultimatum About Marriage And Kids?

He has said he wants kids.

Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, has completely shut down talks of a future family.

While Sandoval has made it clear on and off Vanderpump Rules that he would like to one day have a family with Madix, she said during last week’s episode of Season 7 that she does not want to get married or have kids, nor does she want to talk about the matter.

So, where does Sandoval stand when it comes to a possible ultimatum? As seen last week, his longtime friend, Tom Schwartz, pointed out that an ultimatum worked for him and suggested Sandoval do what Katie Maloney did years ago in an effort to convince him to settle down quickly.

“I just don’t really do ultimatums like that,” he told People, adding that he would “never” deal Madix with an ultimatum over marriage or kids.

That said, Sandoval does “go through phases” where he wants children and during an earlier episode of the show, fans watched as he told Jax Taylor that a refusal to have kids from Madix would be a “dealbreaker.”

“I think really what it comes down to is I want the option of kids,” he explained, “but right now I think I’m good.”

Sandoval and Madix have been dating since the start of Vanderpump Rules Season 3 and recently bought their first home together.

Last month, after telling Taylor that no kids would be a dealbreaker for him, Sandoval spoke to Hollywood Life about the comment and credited his firm words to day-drinking.

“I just felt like that in the moment, that was after a lot of drinking,” he said while attending at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles. “And it’s definitely not [a deal-breaker].”

During the show, Sandoval said that when it came to having children in the future, he was hoping to have one or two kids at some point.

“And to not have that option… is a deal-breaker,” he had said.

As for whether or not he would call it quits with Madix after several years of dating due to her refusal to go through childbirth, Sandoval told Hollywood Life that he was not planning to end his relationship. Instead, he’s sticking around and hoping Madix will come around to the idea of starting a family at some point.

To see more of Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.