Kate Middleton First Saw Prince William In Person At Nine Years Old, Royal Biographer Says

As royal fans already know, Kate Middleton met her love Prince William when they were students at the University of St. Andrews. But that was not actually the first time Kate laid eyes on her future husband, as royal biographer Katie Nicholl claims. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly saw William at just nine years old, a decade before their romance began, and it is all because of a rugby game.

Kate’s elementary school, St. Andrews Prep, often played against William’s school, Ludgrove Prep, in sports, according to Mirror. Both royals loved sports as children and participated on their schools’ teams.

“Although [Kate] wasn’t especially interested in boys, the arrival of one particular young man had caught her attention,” Nicholl explained in her 2013 book about the royal couple, titled Kate: The Future Queen. “William, like Kate, loved sports and was one of the best hockey and rugby players in his year. Of course, the arrival of the prince generated a flurry of excitement.”

Naturally, news of a prince coming to play a sports game at a rival school stirred up some buzz. As Kate’s former teacher Denise Alford recalled in the biography, several cars were stopped on the way in to Kate’s school and had students wondering why. It turned out to be William’s protection officers and bodyguards ensuring the prince’s safety.

Most of the students at St. Andrews Prep, including Kate herself, wanted to catch a glimpse of the royalty arriving on their campus.

“It was the first time Kate had set her eyes on the young prince, but certainly not the last,” Nicholl said.

A decade later, William and Kate spoke for the first time at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they both studied art history, Harper’s Bazaar reported. Kate explained in an interview following her engagement to William in 2010 that she was extremely shy at the time and went “bright red” when she saw him. However, they soon became friends and their friendship turned into a romance.

Kate and William now share three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months. Rumors of a fourth pregnancy recently circulated when Kate joked about having a bit of baby fever. However, sources at Kensington Palace claimed that it is not true, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service.