‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Unfollows Andy Cohen Amid His Comments About The Season 11 Reunion

The Season 11 reunion for the Real Housewives of Atlanta has reportedly left its OG star NeNe Leakes upset with the show’s creator, Andy Cohen.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Leakes has unfollowed cast members Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and friend of the show Tanya Sam. Now, it seems like the Glee alum has continued her spree by unfollowing Cohen.

The topic of Leakes’ unfollowed list came during Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Bailey appeared on the show with a friend to RHOA Marlo Hampton and briefly discussed the reunion. Hampton, who is still followed on Instagram by Leakes, teased the events that occurred during the reunion and said viewers will have to “wait and see” why the majority of the cast members were cast out from Leakes.

After mentioning that Hampton and new cast member Shamari DeVoe were on Leakes’ good side, Cohen said he checked with his control room and learned the Cinderella on Broadway star also unfollowed him on social media, according to E! News. The host and executive producer’s tweets about the reunion are likely to blame for the virtual shade. In the tweet, Cohen said after the reunion “the whole table was reset for next season.”

Cohen also mentioned on Watch What Happens Live that he Leakes wasn’t “thrilled” by how what went down on the reunion. Hollywood Life reports that the taping involved heated exchanges between Leakes and her cast members. The comments that were made reportedly made the actress feel like she needed to distance herself from the cast. The reality star has historically removed herself from what she portrayed as attacks by her cast members, even leaving the show briefly in 2015. A source told Hollywood Life exclusively that the events left Leakes feeling disrespected and emotional after the event.

“Things got extremely heated during the RHOA reunion and NeNe got very upset with all of the ladies, feeling nobody truly had her back except Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe,” a source to RHOA shared. “Many things were discussed with NeNe at the center of a lot of it. Of course, one of the hot topics discussed was cameras coming into Nene’s closet where she asked everyone not to be. The other ladies feel that NeNe completely overreacted by yelling at the cameraman and ripping his shirt, however, NeNe felt she asked politely for everyone to stay out of there and she felt disrespected in her home. Things got heated and NeNe got very upset with the other ladies as she felt she wasn’t being heard.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. EST on Bravo. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m., also on Bravo. The RHOA reunion is set to premiere on March 24.