R. Kelly Threatens To Expose His Rape Accuser’s Sex Life Details In Explosive Legal Letter

R. Kelly has reportedly threatened his alleged victim, Faith Rodgers, with a legal letter in order to get her to drop the lawsuit against him.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer said in a letter that he would reveal intimate details about her sex life by having “10 personal male witnesses testifying under oath about her sex life.” Rodgers first revealed that he had sent her said letter during a press conference back in January, and the Mail has gotten hold of the document that has now been officially filed in court. She is suing the singer for allegedly giving her herpes, and in the written threat, Kelly also demanded to see medical documentation that could prove that claim.

The letter hadn’t been filed in court at the time of Rodgers’ press conference, during which she also said he had demanded that she turn over her texts and social media posts. “If Ms. Rodgers really cares about her own reputation she should cease her participation and association with the organizers of this negative campaign,” the document states, and while it is signed by the Chicago native himself, it is still unclear who may have assisted him in conjuring the note as it is has been widely reported through the years that he is illiterate.

Kelly states that Rodgers should “abandon this heartless effort to try to destroy my musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment,” otherwise she will be subject to “public opinion during the discovery process.”

“My law team is prepared to request the production of the medical test results proving the origin of her STD claim, as well as 10 personal male witnesses testifying under oath about her sex life in support of her claim and complete records of her text/face time message exchanges.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BnHClkPhIHT/?utm_source=ig_embed

The document was filed after Rodgers’ attorney, Lydia Agu, requested a preliminary conference, to which the court asked that she filed the letter received in October. In the note, Kelly also discusses some strange legal reasoning, and wrote across all the pages the sentence “DO NOT ACCEPT THIS OFFER TO CONTRACT AND I DO NOT CONSENT TO THESE PROCEEDINGS.” He later added that he is “a flesh and blood, living, breathing American national.”

The hitmaker is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 19. As reported by the Inquisitr, he was recently released from police custody after an unnamed person paid off his child support debt. However, hours later, it was reported that a third tape that allegedly showed him sexually abusing underage girls had been turned over to Cook County prosecutors, which means the singer might be heading to jail again in the near future.