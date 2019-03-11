Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Reunite For Commonwealth Day Service

Despite rumors of a feud between the two, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton were all smiles as they reunited for the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey. According to The Daily Mail, the royal ladies exchanged a warm greeting with kisses on both cheeks as they arrived at the event with their husbands.

Meghan and Prince Harry arrived first to the event — their second of the day as the royal couple stepped out to Canada House in London, England, earlier on Monday morning. The Duke of Sussex appeared to be wearing the same navy blue suit and checked red tie. However, Meghan switched out of her forest green ensemble for a chic white Victoria Beckham dress with a chain pattern and long white coat.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived shortly after. Prince William looked dapper in a black suit with a burgundy red tie, while Kate opted for a recycled bold red Catherine Walker dress and matching coat, which was buttoned closed from her neck all the way down to her waist.

The couples — known as the “fab four” by many royal watchers — exchanged their friendly hellos with each other before taking their seats at the event, which was also attended by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, and Queen Elizabeth.

As The Daily Mail noted, the engagement was only the second time the two duchesses have made a public reunion since Christmas Day when the couples attended a church service together, which suggested an end to the rumored rocky relationship between Meghan and Kate. Last week, the ladies reunited at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture as Prince of Wales.

Earlier this afternoon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at @wabbey for the #CommonwealthDay service. pic.twitter.com/D3pXLiugvE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 11, 2019

Commonwealth Day is a yearly celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations that represents 53 countries and 2.4 billion people, with 2019 marking the 70th anniversary of its formation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, much of the royal family is involved in the organization. The queen acts as Head of the Commonwealth, while Prince Harry is the president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Meghan Markle has also recently taken on the role as vice president of the organization and participated in a Women’s Day panel hosted by the trust last week.

Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London, where they met with Canadian youth living in the U.K.

The royal couple learned about the diverse opportunities given to young Canadians in the U.K. and participated in the country’s spring tradition of making maple taffy.