Klay Thompson Slams Warriors Fans After Embarrassing Loss To The Suns

Klay Thompson was not happy with Golden State Warriors fans on Sunday night after the reigning champs lost to the NBA’s worst western conference team, the Phoenix Suns.

According to TMZ, Klay Thompson called out the Warriors fans in a press conference after the game on Sunday and hinted that they were partly to blame for the team’s embarrassing home court loss to the worst team in their conference.

“I expect our crowd to be a little more into it. I know it’s not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle [Arena]. Least you could stand up when someone makes a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy. We expect our fans to bring that from the jump. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is… we need that energy from them, ’cause we feed off that,” Klay said after the game.

According to CBS Sports, Steph Curry also spoke out about the surprising loss to the Suns, referencing last season when the Warriors were in a slump and seemingly falling apart at the wrong time just ahead of the playoffs.

Of course, the team went on to win the NBA Finals again, making it their third title in four years. It seems that Curry isn’t too worried about his team’s play and believes they’ll get it together again before the playoffs start in April.

However, this year could be different from last year for the Warriors. Not only is the West seemingly better than it was before, but issues on and off the court between teammates have also been making headlines.

Klay Thompson on the Warriors’ home crowd: ”It is our last go-around at Oracle, at least you can stand up if someone makes a good play.” (????: @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/Wd0hQzuXxN — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 11, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kevin Durant has been seemingly causing some issues within the team, and also recently called out coach Steve Kerr over a statement he made following a loss.

The team is now concerned that Durant’s behavior is a sure sign that he has one foot out of the door and that he’ll be leaving the Warriors in free agency this summer, perhaps to team up with Kyrie Irving in Boston or New York, or join another superstar to build a different team with title aspirations.

Only 4 wins in the Warriors' last 10… Lost to the last-place Suns.

Lost by 33 to the Celtics.

Lost to the Magic.

Lost by 22 to the Trailblazers. pic.twitter.com/XK9nTjUJTY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2019

Sports Illustrated reports that the 115-111 win over Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors was the first for the Phoenix Suns since the 2014 season, which snapped an 18-game losing streak to the league’s powerhouse team.

The Golden State Warriors will be tested again this week when they take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and then the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.