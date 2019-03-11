Kim Kardashian Wants Sister Khloe To Stay Away From NBA Players, Per ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian is giving her younger sister Khloe Kardashian some advice. Kim wants Khloe to steer clear of NBA players, whom she says are all nothing but jerks.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian has warned Khloe Kardashian to stay away from NBA players when she is finally ready to begin dating again following her dramatic split from her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim understands what it’s like to get swept up in the fun of dating a sports star, as she has previously dated retired NFL player Reggie Bush and had been married to NBA player Kris Humphries. However, she’s telling Khloe that it’s not worth it in the long run.

“Kim knows all too well what it’s like. They seem super attractive at first but they’re all total a**holes,” the insider dished.

As many fans will remember, Khloe previously dated NBA player Rashad McCants in 2009. The couple split when Kardashian found out he’d been cheating on her. Later, he claimed that his career slumped due to people doubting his commitment to the NBA because of his relationship with Kardashian.

Khloe later moved on to former Lakers star Lamar Odom, whom she married after dating for only one month. The couple seemed to have a loving, steady marriage, but it was eventually revealed that Lamar had been unfaithful to Khloe and that he was dealing with a substance abuse problem. The pair ultimately divorced.

Khloe Kardashian also dated Houston Rockets player James Harden back in 2015. Harden then allegedly claimed that his performance took a turn for the worse while dating the reality star and that he was uncomfortable with all of the extra attention that came along with dating Khloe.

Khloe has also been rumored to be connected to former NBA player Rick Fox and baseball player Matt Kemp. However, Kim wants to her stay away from the athletes, whom she’s been drawn to in the past. So, who will Khloe date next?

Khloe Kardashian could try her hand at a romance with another rapper, although she’s previously dated French Montana and been linked to The Game. However, she hasn’t dated an actor, which fans would likely be interested to see, or she could take after her sister Kourtney and date a model.

Meanwhile, while Kim Kardashian is married to rapper Kanye West, and Kylie Jenner is in a serious relationship with rapper Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner is currently dating NBA star Ben Simmons, who may be able to set Khloe up on a date with another basketball player if she simply can’t stay away from the athletes.