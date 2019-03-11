Kelly Gale Sizzles In Barely-There Pink Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale has never been afraid of showing some skin on or off the runway, and did just that this morning with a jaw-dropping new Instagram snap that certainly brought the heat to her feed.

In Kelly’s latest sexy shot shared on Monday, March 11, the 23-year-old was captured enjoying some fun in the sun as she laid on her back surrounded by white sand. The stunner looked perfectly beach ready in a barely-there pink bikini that did her nothing but favors, showing off her flawless physique and incredibly toned abs

. Kelly spilled out of her triangle-style top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, while its matching pair of bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The model posed with one of her legs bent at the knee and slightly twisted across her body, flashing her curvy booty to anyone that stopped to take a look at her latest social media upload.

Kelly wore her dark tresses down for the pulse-racing snap, which was messily bunched up under her head as she played in the sand, and added a dainty choker necklace and stud earrings to give her sizzling look a bit of bling. The model sported a huge smile across her makeup-free face, supporting the message in the photo’s caption in which she said that the warm rays from the sun always make her happy.

Fans of the Swedish-Australian beauty went wild for the most recent addition to her Instagram feed, which at the time of this writing has racked up more than 17,000 likes after just an hour of going live on the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the Victoria’s Secret model with compliments.

“Stunning, Kelly,” one of her 1.1 million followers wrote, while another said she was “absolutely gorgeous.”

Kelly’s steamy post did not include a geotag, however it is possible it was taken in Bali, as the model let her fans know she was traveling to the Indonesian island following a stay in Stockholm, Sweden. The brown-eyed beauty took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to show off what her first day in Bali looked like — morning yoga followed by a delicious breakfast of fresh fruits and an afternoon game of tennis.

The brown-eyed beauty makes it a point to get her workouts in even when traveling. Speaking to Vogue Australia shortly before the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, she explained that she works out six days a week for at least two hours, and when she’s not preparing for a runway show, enjoys getting her exercise in the form of tennis or beach volleyball.