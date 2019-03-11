‘The Young And The Restless’ March Madness Schedule And Pre-emption

CBS Daytime dramas will not air next Thursday and Friday.

Fans of The Young and the Restless know that during March Madness, the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, CBS Daytime usually pre-empts the number one rated drama.

This year is no different, according to She Knows Soaps. Once the 68 tournament teams are chosen and the Big Dance begins, the soap opera set in Genoa City ends up on hiatus for a few days. A total of sixty-seven games take place in 19 days, which all adds to the madness. Viewers want to know when they won’t be able to see their favorite soap.

Thankfully for sudser fans, the show is only affected for two days, but for those loyal viewers who love watching each daily installment, two days can seem like an extraordinarily long time. This year Y&R will not air on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22. The pre-emption dates are more than a week away, which gives ample time to prepare plans for what to do with those hours instead. Also, Y&R‘s sister CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful will not air on March 21 and 22 either.

Instead of the soaps, on that Thursday and Friday, CBS will air NCAA men’s basketball games during the timeslots. Both shows return to their regular time and pick right back up where they left off on March 20 starting Monday, March 25.

Expect plenty of drama in Genoa City next week. The Inquisitr reported that this week’s Y&R spoilers show that the verdict in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial is revealed, and it contains a shocking twist that sets up an intriguing new storyline. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) move forward with their wedding even though Kyle shows up late. Ultimately, his love for Lola (Sasha Calle) leads him to walk down the aisle with Summer, and then instead of a honeymoon, Summer goes straight to the hospital for the liver donation.

Plus, Kerry (Alice Hunter) is exiting the show, and her storyline is setting up to be quite thrilling. She’s working with somebody to pit Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) against each other. Considering that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will be back on the show in late March, the chances seem good that Kerry’s storyline has something to do with Ashley.

Finally, Doug Davidson brings Paul Williams to Genoa City on March 25 just in time for the end of the March Madness pre-emptions for the CBS Daytime drama. There is plenty to look forward to even though next week features only three episodes instead of the usual five due to college basketball.