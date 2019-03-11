Ariana Grande Posts Hopeful Instagram Update As She Anticipates ‘Sweetener’ Tour Kick-Off

Counting down the days until 'Sweetener' kicks off, Ariana is updating her Instagram with palpable excitement.

Ariana Grande might spend her days shopping for “7 Rings,” but leaving fans in the dark isn’t her style. As Ariana’s much-anticipated Sweetener tour approaches, the singer has turned her Instagram account into somewhat of a countdown.

On March 11, 2019, Ariana updated her Instagram with three simple photos. Her almond-shaped eyes are looking upwards, and the captions are void of words– black hearts, lightning bolts, and raindrops are the emojis Ariana has opted for.

148 million followers make Ariana Grande the most-followed woman on Instagram, The Independent reports. The “Thank U, Next” singer comes with an iconic voice, an iconic style, and enough of an impact for Kourtney Kardashian to choose Ariana as her Halloween costume in 2018. As Teen Vogue reports, Ariana was the most popular Halloween choice of last year.

The triple set of photos accompany a close-up Instagram story showing the starlet breathing from a humidifier. The “portable vocal steamer” had previously featured in Ariana’s March 10 update where her left hand held a Starbucks cup, while her right held the steamer. In typical style, Ariana’s story comes complete with twinkle-effect Instagram filters and pink, digital pom-poms. Within its first hour, the first of Ariana’s three photos had received over 660,000 likes.

“I made it with my best friends over the course of a really small period of time, and it kind of saved my life. It was kind of this super challenging chapter that sucked, and then my friends made it amazing and special. It turned everything around in my life. It sounds really corny, but it was the most beautiful. I don’t think life has ever been as bad as it was when [we started].”

Speaking to Billboard about the album, Thank U, Next, Ariana confessed a brief recording timeframe but equally noted a life-saving element. The much-anticipated record came in the wake of Ariana’s shock split from Pete Davidson after a whirlwind, 24-day engagement.

“Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored” followed the song-turned-phrase pattern that Ariana has been setting. First, came “Thank U, Next.” Likely set to be the longest-lasting, it seems to be with this in mind that Ariana chose to update her Instagram. The Sweetener World Tour kicks off on March 18, 2019, and will continue into the month of October.

The era of high ponytails and over-the-knee boots is well and truly here. While NME reported “backlash” over the singer’s reported collaboration with Starbucks lacking a vegan option (Ariana herself is vegan), Ariana seems to be turning a blind eye. Her March 10 Instagram update featured the coffee chain’s cup, but there was no mention of “Cloud Macchiatos.”