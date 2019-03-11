The Late Anton Yelchin Featured In New Documentary ‘Love Antosha,’ Remembered By The Director On 30th Birthday

The young actor passed away on June 19, 2016, due to a tragic accident.

Anton Yelchin was considered to be one of Hollywood’s up and coming stars with a lot of potential. The actor went from child star to a beloved actor who challenged himself in every role. So his sudden death in 2016 came as a shock to his family, loved ones, the industry, and his fans. After almost three years, Yelchin is the subject of a new documentary. The documentary filmmakers are sharing some stories and remembering the star on his birthday, as well as his outlook on life and his rising star that fell all too quickly.

After many appearances as a child actor on television shows such as ER and NYPD Blue, as per his IMDB page, Anton Yelchin first got noticed in David Duchovny’s feature film directorial debut House Of D, co-starring Robin Williams. The film showcased the maturity of the young actor that made an impression on critics and fans. Yelchin then got a lot of critical acclaim for his subsequent roles in films like Alpha Dog, Charlie Bartlett, and Green Room. His most high profile role and most memorable to mainstream audiences was in the new rebooted Star Trek franchise from J. J. Abrams, playing Pavel Chekov. Yelchin even had a few films released after his passing that got a lot of critical acclaim, such as Thoroughbreds, as noted by a review from IndieWire.

Actor Anton Yelchin and mother Irina Yeltsin attend the ‘Cymbeline’ premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2014, in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Yelchin will be immortalized in a new documentary titled Love, Antosha. The film was originally to be directed by Like Crazy director Drake Doremus, who became enamored by the stories of Yelchin that he heard from his parents. However, being so close to the late actor, the filmmaker recommended a colleague, Garret Price, to direct the documentary, while he remained on as producer. Price discussed his approach to telling the story of Anton Yelchin when speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

“To be able to have the opportunity to show this one to this crowd is what he would have wanted, I think. It’s a love letter to the family and to the cinema, and that’s what I wanted to make. Those are the two things Anton loved most in life, movies and his parents.”

As featured on the Sundance Institute’s YouTube channel, the documentary, Love, Antosha premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary received impressive reviews, such as one by Variety, where critics were enamored by the inside look into the life and personality of the late Anton Yelchin. No wide release dates are currently available for Love, Antosha.

The late Anton Yelchin would have been 30-years-old on March 11.