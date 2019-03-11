Tristan Thompson Can’t Stay Faithful In His Relationships, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson and his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, split last month. Since that time, the basketball player has been seen with multiple other women. Sources close to the NBA star say it’s a common theme for Tristan, who struggles to stay committed in any relationship he’s in.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson loved Khloe Kardashian, whom he shares an almost 1-year-old daughter with, but he couldn’t stay faithful to her.

“Tristan has always struggled to stay in a committed relationship,” a source tells the outlet, adding that Thompson would “often brag to teammates and friends that he was dating Khloe,” but that his infidelity doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows he has a “wandering eye.”

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian last April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True. Khloe gave Tristan a second chance and stayed with him in Cleveland in hopes of keeping their family together.

However, nearly a year later everything came crashing down when it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Woods was ridiculed online, and days later appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. Jordyn claims that she and Tristan bumped into each other at a bar and then went back to his house with a group of people for an after-party, where they did not have any inappropriate contact of any kind until she was leaving the party and Thompson kissed her on the lips.

Jordyn says she was too scared to tell Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner about the situation, but when they found out, chaos ensued.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe is still furious with Tristan Thompson, but is actually more mad about Jordyn Woods’ part in the whole situation, feeling betrayed by someone whom she considered a little sister.

“However, she’s really having trouble with the whole Jordyn side of things. Khloe still cannot believe Jordyn is telling people she reached out to her. Khloe doesn’t understand why Jordyn went on Jada’s show. It’s not the fact that she hooked up with Tristan. Khloe wishes Jordyn just called her,” a source told HL.

Fans can see more of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s dramatic breakup when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.