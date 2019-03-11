Brandi Glanville Admits To Doing Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Dirty Work’ On ‘RHOBH,’ Happy To See Puppy Gate Play Out

Brandi Glanville is 'so happy' about the events of 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Brandi Glanville has finally gotten the redemption she’s been searching for since being “let go” from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2015.

During an episode of her podcast series, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the mother of two opened up about her thoughts on the current Puppy Gate scandal Lisa Vanderpump is being blamed for and told listeners she’s happy to see that Vanderpump is finally being called out for her manipulative behavior.

“I’m so happy this is finally happening,” she said, according to a report from the Daily Mail. “Lisa Vanderpump is a manipulative person and when I was on the show, I did a lot of her dirty work for her. I finally realized it and I started calling her on her s*** and I had no backup, zero, and that got me no job.”

According to Glanville, she “was let go” from the series after butting heads with Vanderpump during Season 5 and jokingly slapping her on the face. As fans will recall, Glanville denied her behavior was out of aggression and insisted she was simply acting out a scene from The Love Boat during their cast trip to Amsterdam years ago.

Prior to the slap, Glanville called out Vanderpump for manipulating her and convincing her to bring a magazine with inaccurate allegations of an affair against Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, on another trip they took with their co-stars.

Glanville went on to say that it has been “refreshing” for her to see the women of the cast “finally figuring” out what Vanderpump has been up to over the past several years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It’s about f***ing time,” she said.

Speaking specifically of the drama surrounding Puppy Gate, Glanville said the situation is a “setup” and suspected that because Vanderpump has so much on her plate at the moment, including a new restaurant and a rumored new show, she’s been “slipping” with her scheming.

According to the women of Season 9, Vanderpump attempted to set Teddi Mellencamp up for pushing a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Rules. After learning Kemsley’s animal had turned up at a shelter after she gave it to someone else, Vanderpump reportedly had her employee tell Mellencamp, who wasn’t on good terms with Kemsley, what had happened with the dog.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.