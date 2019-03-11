Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of ‘The Bachelor’s’ Cassie Randolph On Instagram

Viewers watched as The Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph refused bachelor Colton Underwood’s engagement during the reality show’s March 5 episode.

The decision to decline Underwood’s engagement made him the “most dumped Bachelor in The Bachelor history,” according to Marie Claire. The 23-year-old claimed that she wasn’t ready to marry Underwood, which left him upset and caused him to flip out during the show’s taping, as Randolph was his favorite contestant.

Since Randolph’s departure, many in The Bachelor’s audience have wondered who the contestant is and how she portrays herself online. The speech pathologist currently has 906,000 Instagram followers and has made it to verified status on the photo-sharing app. The graduate student and California native can be seen on Instagram in various sexy beach and pool pictures for her followers to enjoy.

1. The Green And White Dress

Randolph shared a series of photos and a video of herself on a boat while in Thailand in December 2018. The photo shows off her legs while wearing tennis shoes and a pair of sunglasses. In her caption, she mentions she is on the last leg of the trip and needs to get some rest.

2. The White Shirt And Tank Top look

The Bachelor contestant wore an oversized white button-down shirt and a tank top as she posed on the beach while facing the camera. The makeup-free look was to preview last week’s episode of the reality show.

“Gearing up for tonight.. #thebachelor,” Randolph captioned.

3. The Makeout Session On The Beach

Before last week’s turn of events, Randolph shared happier times with Underwood on Instagram. She shared a clip of herself and her wannabe beau kissing in the water on the beach.

4. Blue Bathing Suit In The Pool

The reality show veteran loves being in the water and often shares photos of herself in her element. This photo of her rocking a bathing suit that reveals her necklace paired with a gold necklace is no different. In the post, Randolph mentions that she came to Thailand only to be poolside, but admits it was “worth it.”

5. The White-And-Blue-Striped Bathing Suit

Randolph posted a photo of herself in July 2018 in true California girl form. Her blonde hair is in a loose ponytail as she wears a blue and white halter bathing suit and round sunglasses. The photo is during the student’s summer finals week, which she took a break from to enjoy the beach weather, despite being distracted by “too many tourists.”

6. White Crop Top And Booty Shorts

The influencer shared a moment of herself having family time with her sister, Michelle, in July 2018. In the photo, the two are hanging out outside and take a moment to pose for the camera.

“We will actually be best friends for our entire lives and I think that’s pretty cool @michellerandolph I love you,” Randolph captioned, followed by a heart emoji.

7. Red Bikini And Straw Hat

Randolph served a “beach bum” look of herself relaxing on a beach chair. While the image was an editorial photo, it fits her Instagram aesthetic. Randolph shared that she wishes she could spend every afternoon by the water as she juggles a hectic life.

8. Crop Top And Floral Bell Bottoms

Before joining The Bachelor, Randolph was already planning on making her 23rd trip around the sun one she’ll remember. In a bohemian look that reveals her flat stomach, she spent her birthday in an RV courtesy of Stagecoach RV Resort in Julian, California. Of her birthday, she mentions that she is “feeling optimistic.”

9. Striped Bikini Top And Red Bikini Bottoms

The model posed for another beach photo in April 2018. As her long, blonde hair flowed freely on the beach, Randolph mentioned that the photographer caught the shot before the California wind developed a mind of its own.

10. Black-And-White Bikini Top And Skirt

Randolph shared a photo of herself on a cloudy day in Hawaii wearing a bikini top and skirt paired with matching sunglasses. The caption alludes to her going into a “post-Hawaii depression” as she made her way back to the mainland. While she lost her phone on the trip, she managed to salvage at least one moment and urged her fans to “back up your photos to the cloud.”