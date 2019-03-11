Next Week’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Catches Taylor & Ridge Kissing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 18 promise that all hell will break loose when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) catches her husband kissing another woman. Brooke is not a woman who will tolerate her man cheating, and will be devastated when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) are caught red-handed.

Brooke Logan Catches Ridge Forrester Kissing Taylor Hayes

Taylor and Ridge will share an intimate moment after many years apart, per She Knows Soaps. However, Brooke will witness the kiss they share, and it will rock her world. She has worked hard on her marriage, and thought that she and Ridge would grow old together. Brooke did not expect that Ridge would cheat on her, now that they have settled into their marriage.

Brooke and Ridge have actually been married for over a year now, which in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful is pretty long. The two have had a tumultuous year as they each supported their own daughter in times of crisis. However, they did not allow Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) spats to influence their marriage.

Brooke Rejected Bill On The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke also rejected Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) advances after he woke up from a coma. She firmly pushed him aside, and let him know that she would remain loyal to her husband. Yes, Bill did kiss her a few times, but she always remained true to Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will be upset that Ridge could not keep his vows to her. She may even start to question if they have had an affair behind her back for some time. Of course, Ridge and Taylor may have only been carried away in the heat of the moment.

Steffy Leaves, Thomas Returns

As for Ridge and Taylor, they may just be excited that their son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), has returned to the fold — with his son, Douglas, in tow. The two will be delighted that their family has reunited, even if only for a short while.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, also state that Steffy will deliver shocking news during the week of March 11. She will tell her family and friends that she will be leaving for Paris. She wants to leave so that Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) can focus on their own marriage, rather than focusing on her children.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to see how Brooke reacts to Ridge kissing another. Will Brooke hold Ridge accountable, or will she put all the blame on Taylor again?