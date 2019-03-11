‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Mariah Posts Tessa’s Bond

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 11, brings a double cross from Kerry. Plus, Kyle shocks Jack with his plans to marry Summer and Tessa gets arrested.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) went to the Abbott mansion to tell Jack (Peter Bergman) about Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) engagement. The news shocked Jack because he thought his son was in love with Lola (Sasha Calle). Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, and he and Phyllis snarked about changing passions. Billy blamed Phyllis for taking Victoria (Amelia Heinle) away from their kids.

Later, Phyllis told Jack she never wanted to go to Victoria’s girls’ night, and that she did all she could to try to help save the women. Phyllis also noted Jack’s new scent, and he told her it was made for him by Kerry (Alice Hunter). Later Phyllis tried to talk Kerry into releasing the fragrance for Jabot, and Kerry balked. However, they worked out a compromise. Then, Kerry texted somebody that she had Phyllis and Jack right where she wanted them.

Elsewhere, Nate (Brooks Darnell) told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela) that they found a donor for Lola. However, Nate noted that the donor wished to remain anonymous. Kyle showed up and nearly blew it by referring to the donor as “she.”

Could you see Summer as Mrs. Kyle Abbott? Tell us what you think about this wedding proposal! #YR pic.twitter.com/NbEj5G97k3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 6, 2019

Rey and Arturo gave Kyle all the credit for finding a donor since he got the word out. Then, Summer appeared, and Kyle shared the news that he planned to marry Summer. Lola’s brothers couldn’t believe it. Arturo told Kyle to stay away from his sister. Later, after Rey told Arturo about his testimony, Arturo felt shocked that Rey admitted he loved Sharon with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) in the room. Then, Rey wondered if Summer is Lola’s anonymous donor. The Inquisitr reported that Kyle and Summer plan to wed by the end of the week.

Kyle and Summer went to tell Jack about their engagement, but they found out Phyllis had already spilled the beans. Jack told Kyle he’s happy as long as Kyle is happy, and Billy gave his congratulations too. Later, Jack told Billy that Kerry wanted an offer in writing, and Billy warned his brother not to provide Kerry with a seat on the Jabot board.

Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) discussed the court case. A police officer showed up and arrested Tessa. While Mariah asked Tessa to go on GC Buzz to complain about how unfair everything is, Tessa admitted she wanted to make the right choice. Later, Mariah showed up on the Genoa City police department to bail out her girlfriend. They decided to take things one day at a time.