Teresa Giudice Is Raking In $1.1 Million To Film Her Husband’s Deportation Drama On ‘RHONJ’

Teresa Giudice is currently filming Season 10 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey amid all of her husband’s deportation drama, and she is getting paid big bucks to do it. According to Radar Online, the 46-year-old is getting $1.1 million to let the cameras watch all the details unfold.

Prior to this season, Teresa was making around $1 million to appear on the show, but producers gave her a salary boost so that they capture Joe’s prison release and potential deportation back to his native country of Italy.

“Teresa got a bump up from her $1 million she was earning before,” a source said. “Teresa is now getting $62,000 and with 18 episodes a season that comes out to $1,116,000.”

Apparently, the show was willing to spring for more cash because Teresa, Joe, and her family are what viewers are hoping to tune into on this coming season.

“Teresa’s family drama is what people want to see. So, she is getting a generous raise to continue sharing the drama, especially after Joe’s release date,” the source added.

Joe and Teresa were accused of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud, and while Teresa has served her time in prison for her part in the crimes, Joe is currently still working on his sentence. He was expected to be released to head home to his family next week, but instead, he will be heading to a detention facility where he will be held by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“ICE expects the Bureau of Prisons Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution to honor our detainer, and Mr. Giudice will be taken into ICE custody,” an official told Radar.

The judge in Joe’s case had previously ruled that Joe must be deported for his crimes after he completes his sentence. The 46-year-old is fighting the decision in court, saying that he had been in the U.S. his entire life and didn’t know what he would do in Italy. But no reversal has been issued at this point, and with Joe getting out of prison on March 14, time is running out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa confirmed that she won’t be moving to Italy with her husband if he is deported. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she needs a husband who is with her every day and she doesn’t want to do a long distance relationship, which means that a divorce could be in the cards for the couple.

Regardless of what happens, fans will likely be able to watch it all unfold as the cameras roll on all the drama.