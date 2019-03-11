Khloe Kardashian And Haqq Twins Celebrate Birthday In Las Vegas

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, and Khajida Haqq McCray were seen heading to a nightclub in Las Vegas for a night out.

According to a report by People, Khloe Kardashian treated Malika Haqq and Khajida Haqq McCray to a night out in Las Vegas for their 36th birthday.

Kardashian and the Haqq twins lit up the Las Vegas strip as they stepped out for a night on the town on Sunday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian rented a private jet for her and the Haqq twins to take them to their birthday getaway. On the plane were platters of doughnuts spelling out happy birthday wishes to the twins, glasses of champagne, and a pink cake.

The cake had a logo that revealed the plane’s destination for the evening, the Las Vegas nightclub Hakkasan. The article claims that the girls enjoyed the night living it up at the club.

Paparazzi snapped a few photos of the girls as they made their way to the nightclub. Kardashian wore a skin-tight fishnet one-piece that left little to the imagination, accessorizing it with a pink fanny pack. Malika wore a flashy gold and red skirt as she carried her red purse on a chain.

In a post on Kardashian’s Instagram Story, she wrote the girls a birthday message that some feel gives insight into how pivotal the three’s friendship was in recent weeks.

“Happy birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah!! You ladies are so beyond special!! I thank God for our friendship daily! I hope you are blessed with every beautiful birthday to be better than the one before!! I love you both madly! We are going to have FUN tonight!”

For those following Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, it’s apparent that she’s been going through a really rough time following the cheating scandal with her ex Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

It’s full of little messages, inspirational sayings, and encouraging quotes likely meant to uplift and motivate Kardashian as she goes through each day.

One message stated to the effect that difficult times create stronger people and that she was a “warrior.”

Another message was particularly sad, as it seemed to allude to the pain she was going through.

“Hearts like ours are special. They should be treasured, not broken.”

Given the heartbreak of getting cheated on again by her boyfriend, the alleged betrayal by Woods, the media circus surrounding every moment of the cheating scandal and aftermath, the trolls coming out on social media to criticize and ridicule her, and wondering how to keep Thompson in her daughter’s life while cutting him out of her own, it’s apparent that Khloe needed this night out to unwind and have some fun.