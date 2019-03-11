George Foreman Pens Emotional Tribute To Daughter Freeda Following Her Death

Boxing legend George Foreman penned an emotional tribute to his daughter Freeda following her death on Saturday at the age of 42, Entertainment Tonight reported.

On Sunday, March 10, the 70-year-old took to his Twitter account to remember his daughter and recalled what happened when she first expressed her desire to follow in his footsteps and become a boxer.

“Daddy I want to Box, ‘Get an Education first’ I said, well she Brought The Bacon home (degree) 2 Kids, 3 Grands (Husband),” Foreman wrote. “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now. 10 kids forever.”

The 70-year-old — who is father to 10 biological children including Freeda as well as two adopted daughters — concluded his heart-wrenching post by expressing that he wished he could have more time with his daughter, who did end up having her own boxing career in the 2000s.

“Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year [1] more decade,” he wrote.

The message was accompanied by a shadow box commemorating Freeda’s graduation from Sam Houston State University that included a program from the commencement ceremony and bright orange stole. It also contained a sweet photo of Freeda in her cap and gown embracing her father in a hug as he wrapped his arm around her shoulder and beamed with pride over his daughter’s accomplishment.

George Foreman Pays Tribute to Daughter Freeda After Her Death: I Wanted 'Just One More Day' https://t.co/2f6xGlYlSn — People (@people) March 11, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Freeda Foreman was found dead at her home in Houston, Texas, by a family member on Saturday, March 9. As of the time of this writing, the 42-year-old’s cause of death is still unknown. However, TMZ reported that police are waiting on the results of an autopsy and do not suspect there was any foul play involved.

Freeda’s time in the ring was short but nonetheless impressive. She began her professional career as a middleweight in 2000 and won her first five fights. Her sixth fight in 2001 served her the only loss on her record, giving her an overall record of 5-1 and three knockouts. Freeda retired from boxing shortly following her only loss to focus on being a wife and mother. However, her parents also did not approve of her involvement in the sport, and some reports suggest that George paid his daughter to quit.

George Foreman's daughter Freeda, who followed in her dad's footsteps and became a professional boxer, has died. https://t.co/ZMOH7lm3Tv — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 9, 2019

Following her boxing career, Freeda appeared in several documentaries about her father and had a guest role in an episode of King of the Hill.

Freeda is survived by her husband, two daughters, and three granddaughters, as well as her parents and 11 siblings.