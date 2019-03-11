‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Anna Gets Answers, Jordan Gets Help, And Sonny Makes Progress

Fans know that this week will be a crazy one on General Hospital. Spoilers hint that there are big moments on the way for characters like Carly and Ava, but teasers suggest that other storylines will get a fair amount of attention, too.

Anna has become quite worried about Cabot’s research and whether she might have some of Alex’s memories. While she hasn’t admitted this specifically, fans have speculated that she may ultimately learn that Alex is Peter’s mother, not her.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Anna will connect with Andre this week, and he’ll answer some questions. However, she’ll apparently be disappointed to learn what he’s willing to reveal.

Jordan is in dire need of a kidney transplant and General Hospital spoilers suggest that she may soon have a match. Viewers had speculated that one of the teens might become a donor as many thought there might be a massive accident in Niagara Falls. However, it looks as if the match may come from someone much closer to Jordan.

Stella will seemingly get tested, as General Hospital spoilers share that she’ll have a touching conversation with Jordan about the possibility of becoming the donor. However, it also sounds as if it may be TJ who ultimately becomes the donor.

Molly will be upset for some reason later this week, and she’ll get some support from Jason. Given that spoiler, it’ll be interesting to see if TJ becomes the donor for his mother and if everything progresses smoothly.

Sonny and Robert have been digging for information on Dante over in Turkey, and Sonny has yet to find his son. It is known that Dante will be popping up soon, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny will have some luck in some sense this week.

In addition to all of that, Jason will be desperate to find Carly, Ava will struggle after realizing that Ryan was the man she was with, and Elizabeth will do her best to support her family through their current challenges. General Hospital shares that Sasha and Valentin will continue to butt heads and viewers will see a fair amount of Michael over the course of the week, too.

Will Carly’s pregnancy continue after this chaos with Ryan? Will Ryan be found or will his status remain unknown? General Hospital spoilers tease that Kim and Drew will face difficult moments with Oscar, Willow and Brad will have a rough interaction, and there’s more with Shiloh’s shady operation on the horizon, too. Fans have a lot to look forward to this week, and it’s shaping up to be a really wild ride.