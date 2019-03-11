Miley Cyrus Shares Vintage Performance Video Of Her And Rihanna Performing With Musical Legends

Miley Cyrus shared a throwback video to her Instagram account that has been watched over 5 million times within 14 hours.

The video is a performance where Cyrus is on stage with many other familiar female faces in music. The clip shows Miley singing with Rihanna as they are in a line with musical legends such as Mary J. Blige, Beyonce, and Mariah Carey.

Other performers in the video include Nicole Scherzinger, Carrie Underwood, Ciara, and Natasha Bedingfield to name a few.

The song titled “Just Stand Up!” was a charity single for Stand Up To Cancer. Released in 2008, the single peaked at No. 7 in Italy, 11 in the U.S., and 26 in the U.K. Ronnie Walton and Babyface wrote the track.

Miley uploaded the clip in honor of International Women’s Day. She noted that she was a few days late but wrote in the caption that she has declared that it’s women’s day every day.

Cyrus is known for her charity work and has her own foundation named Happy Hippie. The foundation is focused on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

Miley’s Instagram page boasts a huge 86.5 million followers. Most of her posts achieve over 1 million likes and are commented on by thousands.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus explained she is still working on her upcoming album, but her Smilers can expect to hear something new from it by the summer. Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash.

When speaking to the magazine about herself, Cyrus expresses being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like,” the “Party In The U.S.A.” songstress told them.

Miley’s career kickstarted when she played the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel hit show of the same name. The American musical comedy had four seasons starting in 2006. With the success came a movie, which was a box office No. 1 making $169.2 million. Her acting career also includes roles in The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to number one in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.”