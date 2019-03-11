Mueller Report Could Be Finished By The End Of This Week, Reports ‘Politico,’ If Everything Comes Together

'We do appear to be near the end.'

Robert Mueller’s final report, detailing the findings of his months-long investigation into possible collusion between Russian agents and the Trump campaign, could be finished by the end of this week, opines Politico writer Darren Samuelsohn. It all hinges on a small number of loose ends that have yet to be tied up, but which, by all appearances, are going to be wrapped up this week.

What are those loose ends? First and foremost, Mueller is waiting on final status reports from two former Trump associates — Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his former campaign operative Rick Gates — who have been cooperating with Mueller’s investigation. Once those are in, says Samuelsohn, it will signal that the last of the information Mueller is waiting on from those two men is on his desk, and he can wrap up.

Meanwhile, two legal cases spurned by the investigation will also have some form of denouement this week. Those are the cases of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former Trump campaign operative Roger Stone.

Manafort has already been convicted of tax and bank fraud and sentenced to four years on those charges. This week, he will be sentenced further for money laundering and witness tampering.

The remaining loose end is that of Stone. Though his legal issues are far from over, this week he’s expected to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson to answer questions about allegedly repeatedly violating his gag order. In Stone’s case, his appearance before Jackson — who will also be sentencing Manafort this week — is just one of many court appearances Stone is likely to make before all is said and done. But in regards to the Russia probe, it marks as much of a conclusion as can be expected in this case.

If all those loose ends are wrapped up by the middle of the week, as expected, and if Mueller can dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s in his report, it may very well be completed by the end of this week. Another thing that could happen subsequently is that Attorney General William Barr could then announce that the report is complete and that a summary will be forthcoming, likely next week.

Barr has promised that, whenever the Mueller report is completed, he’ll release only a summary of the report, at least at first, to the general public. However, the House of Representatives will vote, likely on Tuesday, on a non-binding resolution encouraging the Justice Department to release the full report, not just a summary, to the general public when it’s available.