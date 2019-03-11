Bachelor Nation Petitions For Shawn Booth To Be The Next Star Of ‘The Bachelor’

The former fiance of 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe is single, but is he ready to find love on TV once again?

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor hasn’t even finished yet and fans are already looking ahead to the next one. Just ahead of the long-awaited announcement of the next Bachelorette, fans are jumping ahead to the next male-led season of the ABC franchise with a nomination for a past star that had his heart broken by one of ABC’s leading ladies.

E! News posted a lengthy pitch — and a petition — for fan favorite Shawn Booth to step into Colton Underwood’s rose-doling role as The Bachelor. Booth famously proposed to Kaitlyn Bristowe at the end of her season of The Bachelorette, and the “Boothstowes'” adorable romance played out for fans for three years. Sadly, the couple split last fall, and Bristowe moved on to a serious relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick.

In an Almost Famous: In Depth podcast episode, Shawn Booth opened up about his heartbreak after Kaitlyn moved on from their relationship so quickly. Booth broke down as he revealed that not only did he lose his fiancée, but he lost his best friend, and he added that Bristowe’s fast romance with Tartick, a castoff from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, “kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had.”

In addition to E!’s petition, fans have already hit social media to throw Booth’s name in the hat for the next Bachelor. One fan tweeted that they “would like to see Shawn Booth as the [next] Bachelor.”

“I think he was really knocked off balance by how fast @kaitlynbristowe moved on. Hard to heal while your break up is so public.”

Others tweeted directly to Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss with the suggestion that Shawn Booth should be the next star of The Bachelor. Some fans asked to skip The Bachelorette altogether and fast forward straight to the next male-led season of the ABC reality show.

Furthermore, other Bachelor stars have even chimed in to say that Booth, who recently realized his dream of being a business owner with the launch of Boothcamp gym, would make a great Bachelor. Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Jared Haibon told E! that the 31-year-old fitness guru is not only handsome but also has “an aura about him when he walks into a room.” Haibon described Booth as “very approachable” and he predicted the women would start falling for him on night one.

In addition, former Bachelor star and current Almost Famous host Ben Higgins said Shawn has everything producers want for a Bachelor.

“He’s good looking, he’s kind and he wants to find somebody,” Ben told E! News of Shawn. “He’s incredibly ready for partnership.”

The Bachelor is usually chosen from one of the finalists from the previous season’s Bachelorette cast. Since Booth has been away from the ABC reality franchise for several years, it would be a bit of a surprise if producers picked him to follow in Colton Underwood’s footsteps as the next Bachelor. But last season, producers went way back by bringing in Arie Luyendyk Jr. as The Bachelor more than five years after he appeared on Emily Maynard’s Bachelorette season, so anything is possible.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor wraps up Monday and Tuesday on ABC. The next male-led season of the ABC reality show is not expected to air until 2020.