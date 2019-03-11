Sofia Richie Claps Back At Hater Who Told Her To Leave Scott Disick Alone

Sofia had some choice words for a hater who called out her relationship with the 'KUWTK' star.

Sofia Richie hit back at a troll who told her to “leave Scott [Disick] alone” with an epic response on Instagram. Per a report from Cosmopolitan, the model recently clapped back on the social media site after reading the comment about her boyfriend – who she’s been dating since May 2017 – after she posted a snap to Instagram posing with a friend in what appeared to be a dressing room.

The photo posted to her account on March 10 showed the 20-year-old and the friend enjoying some tea together as Richie snapped away on her phone while rocking a white boiler suit with white sneakers. She posed for the camera with one foot up on a bench.

The model tilted her head to the side and her eyes were covered with a pair of dark sunglasses while her blonde hair flowed down.

Though Sofia’s post had nothing to do with her boyfriend of almost two years, one Instagram troll couldn’t help but bring up the Keeping With the Kardashians star – who’s 15 years older than her – in the comments section.

They wrote of the father of three, “leave Scott alone and face your future,” which clearly caught the attention of Richie, who’s the daughter of legendary singer and current American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

Hitting back, Sofia sassily responded to the hater, “leave me alone and face your future.”

The star’s pretty epic clap back came shortly after she was spotted getting closer to Disick’s famous ex and mom of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia, Scott, and Kourtney were seen enjoying lunch together in Santa Barbara on March 10 alongside the former couple’s three children: 10-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

Romain Maurice / Getty Images for Haute Living

But her latest social media activity actually isn’t the first time Sofia has hit back at the doubters when it comes to her highly-publicized relationship with Scott after many suggested she was too young to be dating the 35-year-old father of three.

As reported by Style Caster last year, the 20-year-old appeared to clap back at those who have criticized the age gap between herself and the reality TV personality using the social media site while celebrating her birthday back in August.

The model uploaded a stunning snap of herself in a pink bikini on Instagram and appeared to have a few choice words for the naysayers in the caption.

Richie used lyrics from The Weeknd’s track “Reminder” and wrote in the caption, “I’m like godd**n b***h, I am not a teen choice #20.”

Many fans then interpreted the caption to be the star’s way at hitting back over those who have slammed her and Disick’s decade and a half age gap.