Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Participate In Canadian Traditions At Commonwealth Day Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Canada’s youth on Commonwealth Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Canada House in London, England, on Monday morning, where they spoke with some of Canada’s young artists, businessmen and women, educators, fashionistas, and more, as well as participated in a few Canadian spring traditions.

The 8-months-pregnant Duchess looked stunning in a long green coat with black beading on the sleeves, collars, and waist, appropriately created by Canadian designer Erdem, according to Entertainment Tonight. Underneath, she wore a matching green dress paired with Aquazzura black heels and her go-to Givenchy clutch. For the finishing touch, her dark hair was pulled in a low side bun.

Harry, on the other hand, wore a navy suit with a white collared shirt, pale pink tie, and black shoes. Upon arriving at Canada House, the prince helped his wife step onto the curb in a sweet gesture. She kept her hand on his shoulder until they entered the building.

The couple first chatted with Canadian youth working from all different sectors to understand the diversity in opportunities for Canadians living in the United Kingdom. Meghan and Harry are, above all, interested in the many opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth, a network of 53 countries linked to Britain.

In addition, the duke and duchess also learned how to make maple taffy, a tradition in Canada come spring time. Photos from the outing show the royals watching closely as young helpers brush the sweet mixture on to taffy before diving in to participate themselves.

???????????????? Thank you to the young Canadians at @CanadianUK @CanadienRU for sharing the Canadian spring tradition of making maple taffy with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!#CommonwealthDay #ConnectedCommonwealth pic.twitter.com/bjywgfQrjZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2019

Finally, the royals sat in on a musical performance.

Canada House holds a special place in Meghan’s heart and likely brought back a few memories, according to Hello! magazine. Before marrying into the royal family, the former actress chose Toronto as her home base when she was filmed in her starring role on the legal drama Suits.

Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, often comprising of several diverse activities such as civic and faithful gatherings, parties, flag ceremonies, school assemblies, cultural events, and more, according to the Commonwealth website. This year, in particular, marks the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth’s formation as it is today.

The Commonwealth is key to the Duke and Duchess’ royal duties, as Harry currently acts as president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. On Friday morning, Meghan was also named vice president of the organization, just before participating in a Women’s Day panel hosted by the Trust.

Later today, Meghan and Harry will join other royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, and Prince William, at the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey, People reported.