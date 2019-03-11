Khloe Kardashian Rents Private Jet For Best Friend Malika Haqq On Her Birthday

Khloe Kardashian treated Malika and Khadija Haqq to a girls' night out on a private plane with doughnuts and champagne.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian rented a private jet for her best friend Malika Haqq on her 36th birthday.

In a series of videos on her latest Instagram Story, Khloe showed Malika and her twin sister Khadija Haqq McCray getting on a private plane on Sunday as part of the birthday celebrations.

“Only the best for my besties,” states the caption of the video.

On the plane were three platters of white, pink, and blue doughnuts baked into letters that spelled out “Happy Birthday Malika N Khadija.”

Another photo showed champagne glasses and the caption “Let the birthday celebrations begin.” The party kicked off on the plane with Khloe and the twins doing shots.

There were a dozen other photos and videos of the twins blowing out their birthday candles and posing with Khloe in what appears to be the back seat of a car.

The birthday bash seemed to be as much for the twins as it was for Khloe, as evidenced by the heartfelt post on Khloe’s Instagram Stories thanking them for being her friends.

“Happy Birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah!! You ladies are so beyond special!! I thank God for our friendship daily! I hope you are blessed with every beautiful birthday to be better than the one before!! I love you both madly!”

It’s likely that Khloe is working on getting her life back together following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. On March 2, she expressed on Twitter her desire to “move on” and said that she feels blessed for all the positive things she has in her life.

Some fans feel the over-the-top birthday celebration for the twin sisters was Khloe doing something special for her close friends as a “thank you” for whatever help they gave her during and after the scandal.

Other fans might feel it was more of a distraction for Khloe than anything else — a chance to focus on something other than the cheating drama, or even a way to give herself a break by hopping on a plane, getting drunk, taking a break from her daughter True, and leaving it all behind for a night.

Whatever the case, it seems that Khloe and the Haqq sisters had a great time and likely enjoyed the girls’ night out.

It’s unclear at this time where the plane was heading or what the girls’ plans were after Khloe stopped posting to Instagram, but it does look to have been a night of drinking and getting away from it all.