‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Abby Grows Suspicious

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 12 brings suspicions from Abby. Plus, Victor makes a vow while Victoria confronts Sharon over her confession to Rey, and Jack tries to strengthen his alliance with Kerry.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) grows suspicious, according to She Knows Soaps. Lola (Sasha Calle) has a donor. There’s just one thing, though, whoever decided to donate wanted to remain anonymous. Then, there’s the shocking news that Kyle (Michael Mealor) is marrying Summer (Hunter King) out of the blue. Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wondered if Summer is the donor, and now Summer’s aunt Abby put two and two together.

At the prison, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has harsh words for Sharon (Sharon Case). At long last, the details of Sharon’s confession to Rey finally came to light, and Victoria thinks that Sharon let Rey play her to get the details on his investigation. Although deep down Victoria always knew the secrets the Fab Four kept about that fateful girl’s night at her house would come out, right now, Sharon is a natural person to blame while they await the jury’s verdict. Of course, Sharon felt that Rey was honest about his feelings, but after he arrested her, she cannot help but wonder what the Genoa City police detective’s true intentions regarding her were, and it hurts.

Later, Victor (Eric Braeden) arrives at the jail and issues a promise, according to a report from The Inquisitr. He uses his connections to stop by and visit the women even though he shouldn’t be there. While the women worry about their fate, Victor makes a vow to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria. He always protects his family and this time will be no different. Victor promises he won’t let anything back happen to his wife and daughter.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) works to cement an alliance with Kerry (Alice Hunter). Jack believes that his girlfriend remains firmly on his side in the battle to remove Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) from the CEO position at Jabot. He has Billy (Jason Thompson), and he thinks he has Kyle (Michael Mealor) even though Phyllis will soon be his mother-in-law.

If Jack can convince Kerry to spy on Phyllis and pass along the information, then he and Billy will soon have everything they need to get rid of Phyllis and put an Abbott back in charge of the family company. There’s just one thing, though. Kerry has her own plans, and she’s playing both Jack and Phyllis while helping somebody else.