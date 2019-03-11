Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Reese Pleads For His Freedom

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 12, reveal that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) will fly into town. The doctor has urgent business to take care of after leaving Los Angeles a while ago. While he left town to escape his conscience, it seems as if he will return to try and stay out of jail.

Reese returns to save his own skin, per SheKnows Soaps. The pediatrician swapped a dead baby with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) daughter Beth and passed it off as Flo’s baby to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). This little girl has now been adopted by Steffy for the cool sum of $250,000.

Flo’s Guilt On The Bold and the Beautiful

The only problem is that Flo has had enough of all the deceit. She has just found out that her ties to Hope and Liam are closer than she would like. The trouble started when she ran into Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) at the bar where she has just started working.

Wyatt is her ex-boyfriend and they used to be very close when he lived in Las Vegas. He invited her to dinner where she found out that his brother was Liam, and that Hope was his sister-in-law. After witnessing Hope’s grief, Flo was so guilt-ridden that she nearly made a full confession to her. The only thing that prevented her from telling Hope the truth was the thought that she might go to jail.

In the meantime, Zoe Buckingham saw a selfie that Wyatt posted online. The pic shows him, Liam, Hope, and Flo at a dinner party. Zoe was furious and raced to Flo’s house where she forced her way in. She demanded an explanation for Flo’s actions.

Zoe blasts Flo for being so careless after she warned her to leave Los Angeles. She is terrified that it is only a matter of time before someone pieces the puzzle together.

Flo Stuns Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo will stun Zoe when she reveals that she and Wyatt were high school sweethearts. She had no idea that Wyatt even had a brother, much less that he was Hope’s brother-in-law when she accepted his dinner invitation.

The Inquisitr teases that Flo could convince Zoe that they should come clean. Flo knows that it is in their best interest to confess and reunite parents and child now. They may be able to convince Hope and Liam not to go to the authorities if they come forward the truth before someone else uncovers it.

Reese Buckingham Pleads For His Freedom

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Reese will beg Zoe and Flo to keep their crimes a secret. He will beg, “I don’t want any of us to go to jail.”

“Hope is going to know that her baby is still alive, and there is nothing that you can do to stop me!” she rages.

But Flo is determined to confess and let Hope know that her baby is still alive.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.