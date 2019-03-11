Alex Rodriguez Posts Intimate Video With Jennifer Lopez After Getting Engaged

A-Rod's revealing how he and JLo spent the night of their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to confirm their engagement on March 9, and now A-Rod is using social media to reveal how he and his new fiancee celebrated after the seriously romantic proposal. The baseball superstar recently shared an intimate video from his and Jennifer’s bedroom on Instagram Stories after getting engaged.

Per a report from The Daily Mail, Alex posted the intimate post-proposal scene which showed how he surprised Jennifer with a very romantic gesture after popping the question following just over two years of dating.

The upload gave fans a look at the couple’s bed — which had several pillows on and white linen — on full display while he sweetly decorated the sleeping space to show the “Baby I Love U” singer just how much he loves her.

A number of red rose petals were artfully arranged on the bed to spell out the words “I [heart] U,” while several long-stemmed roses were also placed at the bottom of the bed for his wife-to-be.

The very intimate social media video shared online by the father of two over the weekend then showed JLo coming into the room in a flowy white robe as she followed a trail of red rose petals leading her into the bedroom.

Rodriguez proved that things were getting a little steamy with Lopez in his caption.

Though he didn’t offer up any words alongside the clip he posted mere hours after proposing to the star, he used a red heart, kissing lips, and a hot fire emoji to caption the bedroom video.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, A-Rod popped the question to JLo with a huge diamond ring during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas on March 9.

The couple both shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting the same photo, which showed Jennifer’s hand in Alex’s during a trip to the beach while flaunting the stunning ring.

JLo captioned her upload with several heart emojis, while A-Rod wrote in the Instagram caption of his, “she said yes” with a red heart emoji.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have been married before.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Alex was married to former wife Cynthia Scurtis for six years between 2002 and 2008. They have two children together, 10-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha. As for Jennifer, she was married to singer Marc Anthony for 10 years between 2004 and 2014 and they share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Prior to that, she tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997 but they called it quits one year later. Lopez then headed down the aisle with dancer Cris Judd in 2001, though they divorced in 2003. The superstar singer and actress was also engaged to Ben Affleck in 2002, but the former power couple never married.