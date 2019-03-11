NBA Rumors: Andrew Bogut Reveals Why He Rejoined Warriors Despite Dumping Him To Mavericks In 2016

Andrew Bogut was one of the players who helped the Golden State Warriors return to the NBA Finals and win an NBA championship in the 2014-15 NBA season. However, after blowing a 3-1 lead against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers the following year, the Warriors decided to upgrade their roster during the 2016 NBA free agency period. To make enough salary cap space to sign Kevin Durant, the Warriors decided to dump Bogut’s contract to the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite the things that happened between him and the Warriors, Bogut doesn’t have any problem playing for Golden State once again. After obtaining FIBA clearance and a work visa, the 34-year-old center is expected to sign a contract with the Warriors for the rest of the 2018-19 NBA season. In a recent interview with Gary Peterson of The Mercury News, Bogut explained why he decided to rejoin the Warriors after trading him in the summer of 2016.

“I understand it’s a business,” Bogut said. “They had a chance to sign Kevin Durant, and I’m the odd man out because I was making $12 million the next season there. (They had) to free up some cap space. I would do that to myself if I was the GM. These things happen. It got ramped up a little bit in the media that I was bitter and hated everyone there. That wasn’t the case. I kept in touch with a lot of guys there. To have a chance to go back, it’s a cool story.”

Andrew Bogut made it clear that he doesn’t hold any grudge against the Warriors’ front office, believing that they just did what they think is best for the franchise. Parting ways with some of their core players to sign Kevin Durant proved to be one of the best decisions the Warriors ever made, as it enabled them to win back-to-back NBA championship titles and build a dynasty. As of now, the Warriors remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season and they are expected to continue dominating the league as long as they have the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green.

It’s easy to understand why the Warriors decided to bring Andrew Bogut back despite having a star-studded roster. Bogut may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he’s still a dominant presence under the basket and a quality rim protector. Bogut could serve as insurance if All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins suffers an injury in this year’s Western Conference playoffs.