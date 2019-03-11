Pete Davidson’s Fiery Remarks Compare R. Kelly Sexual Assaults To Catholic Church Abuses

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson made some fiery comments likening R. Kelly’s sexual assaults to reported Catholic Church abuses during an appearance on the show’s hot topic “Weekend Update” segment.

During his commentary, Davidson compared the two and elicited groans from the audience, who seemed on the fence as to whether they should respond in the affirmative to the comedian or not to his diatribe.

Deadline reported that the SNL star, who is currently dating actress Kate Beckinsale stated, ” If you support the Catholic church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?”

He explained his position by further clarifying, “I don’t really see the difference, only one’s music is significantly better. The other day, my mom is like ‘I’m going to Mass and I’m like OK, I’m going to go listen to the Ignition remix.'”

Davidson did try and weave some practical observations in the salacious bit by remarking that Kelly was a “monster and he should go to jail forever.” He also asked fans of Kelly and even Michael Jackson to admit that they can like the music the two have created (Jackson was also accused of sexual abuse), but they should reportedly own the fact that in his opinion, both were “bad people.” The SNL comic then told fans if anyone ever watches or listens to the art of an accused serial predator, they have to give $1 to a charity that helps sexual assault survivors.

He also said to pretend that these types of people don’t exist in the entertainment industry is not the solution. The objective is to just try and separate the art from the person, as Davidson alleges many of the greatest artists in the world have been involved in some type of scandal.

Davidson’s comments stem from the charges leveled against Kelly in February 2019 in Chicago where the singer and songwriter was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage, reported The New York Times. Kelly was previously tried on 14 counts of child pornography but ultimately acquitted in 2008.

New interest in Kelly’s alleged lifestyle came after Lifetime Television aired a six-part documentary titled Surviving R. Kelly, where they spoke to survivors of the singer and songwriter’s alleged abuse.

The Catholic Church has come under fire for allowing predatory behavior by priests to go on uncontested for decades. In February of this year, Pope Francis acknowledged that this type of horrifying behavior against young adults and nuns has existed at the hands of clergymen. In June, Pope Francis created a church tribunal to judge bishops who fail to protect children from sexually abusive priests, a move long sought by victims and advocates, reported Child Help.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays beginning at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.