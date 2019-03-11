Ciara Twerks In A Nude & Gold Bikini, Rocks A Plunging Black Swimsuit On Vacation

Ciara's putting her seriously toned body on display.

Ciara is giving fans a peek inside her recent trip to Brazil as she showed off her insanely toned body in a nude and gold bikini while sporting a huge over-the-top headdress. The stunning singer showed off her dance moves in the new video posted to her Instagram page as she showed her 21.4 million followers how she celebrated the Carnival of Brazil.

The clip posted on March 10 showed the mom of two twerking and swivelling her hips for the camera as she danced in her pretty revealing two-piece while in the vast South American country, all while keeping a huge ornate gold headdress firmly on her head that included gold chains across her face.

In the caption of the video, the “Level Up” singer admitted that she hadn’t stopped smiling or dancing since taking part in the annual celebration.

The star also opted to give her millions of followers a closer look at her costume, also posting a photo to Instagram as she proudly flaunted her seriously toned body in the nude bikini with gold embellishments, including gold fringe-style chains all the way down her back.

The snaps also included a look at Ciara in a black swimsuit on the beach with another metallic headdress on her head and huge black wings trailing behind her as she walked along the sand.

Ciara previously gave fans a look at how she was celebrating the Brazilian carnival on her social media as she shared a photo of herself in another bikini and headdress earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr reported, the singer rocked a strapless high-waisted two-piece and a headpiece made out of shells and straw.

But her time in Brazil isn’t the only time her swimwear and her amazing body has been on display recently.

On March 10, Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson shared sweet photos of his family all hitting the beach together.

The football player posted a snap of himself and his wife on the sand together as the “Dose” singer rocked a seriously plunging black swimsuit. Another snap had the duo cuddling up to their daughter Sienna and Ciara’s son Future from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

In the caption of the Instagram upload, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback told fans that he had a “grateful heart” while spending some quality time with his family in the tropical location of St Barths.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Daily Mail reports that the star also gave her fans a glimpse at her sunny family vacation on her own social media via Instagram Stories.

The 30-year-old shot a duckface to the camera in a video posted to her account over the weekend as she posed in her black bathing suit which featured a fun white rope belt tied around her waist to show off her toned middle.