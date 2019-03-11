Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little To The Imagination In Fishnet Catsuit While Partying In Las Vegas

Khloe Kardashian sure went all out for her best friend’s birthday celebrations.

The reality TV star kicked off the celebratory Sunday by renting a private jet for her best friend Malika Haqq and her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, as well as their whole group of friends so that they could fly out to Las Vegas and take over Sin City.

And she continued to lead the girls as they stepped out of the MGM Grand Hotel and headed to the restaurant Hakkasan before going out for a crazy night of clubbing. While Khloe, 34, is no stranger to the racy party outfits, she certainly upped her level this time as she turned heads in a revealing white fishnet catsuit that hugged her hourglass curves and perky derriere in all the right places, leaving very little to the imagination.

The skintight one-piece also featured some cutouts around the waist, revealing her taut midriff, as per Daily Mail. She paired the daring look with some nude heels and a mauve Dior waistbag. She wore her platinum blonde tresses in a loose, wavy style with a side part, which framed her facial features perfectly. She also kept her makeup color palette pretty simple, being centered around nude shades so that her outfit could be the sole star of the show.

Following closely behind her were the birthday twins, Malika and Khadijah, who were celebrating their 36th birthday. They both donned very similar sparkling minidresses with super ample cleavages. While Malika’s was a golden copper color, her sister opted for the silver version. Khloe documented most of their trip on her Instagram stories, first posting videos of them all on the private plane looking very high-spirited as they headed to Vegas. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even captioned one of the videos “Only the best for my besties,” and the twins certainly classify as some of her closest friends, who she has known since she was 15-years-old.

It’s no surprise that Khloe was to give back to Malika, as she has been a loyal friend to her since reports emerged a few weeks ago that her baby father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, kissed her sister Kylie Jenner’s best pal Jordyn Woods at a private party. Jordyn was also close friends with Khloe and was even a model for her denim brand Good American, but the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan have cut ties with her since the public scandal broke out.

While Khloe has had to deal with the whole thing under the public’s watch, more details will certainly be revealed in the upcoming season of KUWTK, which premieres at the end of this month.