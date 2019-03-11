‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In White Bikini

There’s never a dull moment for Maxim model Natalie Roser, as the supermodel is jetting off to Mexico for a few days. The Aussie lass shared her traveling plans on Instagram recently and asked her followers if they could guess the city she would be visiting. Although many fans tried to guess Roser’s destination, the majority were simply taken with the blonde’s latest pictorial offering.

Roser shared a throwback photo from her trip to Tulum last year. The model added a clue to help her followers guess the correct destination. She said that the Mexican destination was not one she had been to before, so fans could cross this beachside location from their list of guesses. The former Miss Universe Australia contestant was one of several social media influencers who went to Tulum for Modeliste Magazine’s Mode Around The Globe Influencer Getaway last year.

This particular image shows the blonde bombshell wearing a very revealing halterneck-style bikini top. The 24-year-old stunner flaunted some serious underboob in the white top as she smiled for the camera. Roser wore a matching high-waist high-cut pair of bikini panties.

The bikini style showed off Roser’s toned arms and shoulders as the straps crossed at her neck, which is rather unusual. But it is Roser’s insane abs that have her fans talking. The Aussie beauty’s rock-hard abs were on prominent display as she leaned against a rustic pole for support.

Roser wore her blonde tresses in a sophisticated bun and finished off the look with gold hoop earrings. She wore very little makeup and opted for natural tones that emphasized her delicate facial features. She defined her eyes, wore a bronzer on her cheekbones, and opted a nude-colored lip.

In the background, a pool shimmers next to leafy trees and dense green foliage. Roser poses in a vintage door frame that adds an eclectic element to the photograph.

Natalie Jayne Roser has a massive following on her social media pages, thanks to her frequent bikini-clad posts. Her 1 million fans love her upbeat personality and frank discussions about personal topics such as her battle with scoliosis.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that her fans adored the snap. It has already racked up close to 16,000 views in less than a day. Many fans also commented on the pic as they tried to guess Roser’s next photo shoot location.