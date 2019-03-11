Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Was Found Hanging In His Mansion, Inquest Finds

An inquest into the death of Keith Flint revealed Monday that the Prodigy lead singer was found hanging in his Essex home, and is believed to have taken his own life, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Last Monday, the 49-year-old singer was found unresponsive, hanging in his £1.5 million ($1.95 million) mansion in the English countryside. The coroner has provisionally listed his death as a result of hanging while a toxicology report is being prepared. The inquest also confirmed that the medical personnel who responded to the call followed all procedures normally and that there is no foul play suspected in Flint’s death.

“On March 4, 2019, Mr. Flint, a 49-year-old gentleman, was found unresponsive at his home,” the coroner’s assistant told the court. “An ambulance was called paramedics arrived and found Mr. Flint had passed away. Police attended, all protocols were followed and the death was confirmed as non-suspicious.”

A full hearing will take place on July 23.

Neighbors previously said they had seen the “Firestarter” singer, who had recently returned home from an Australian tour, jogging in the days leading up to his death. He had also reportedly been dating a 43-year-old businesswoman from Essex, Faye Kelbie, for the past two years.

According to a report in The Sun, a friend of Kelbie’s said that she and Flint had broken up a couple of weeks ago over her dissatisfaction with his heavy touring schedule. The friend further claimed that Kelbie spoke to Flint in the days before he took his own life.

The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett (L) with Keith Flint at a 2009 award show. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Flint had a long history of battling addictions to alcohol and drugs, and also reportedly struggled with depression. He had previously said that it was his estranged wife, Mayumi Kai, who had “saved him” from the downward spiral of drug addiction and alcoholism.

And last Monday the rumor mill said that Flint had been asking Kai, a DJ in her native Japan, to come back to him. The home where Flint was found dead and where he was living was the same mansion he had shared with Kai when the two were together.

On Sunday, Flint’s Prodigy bandmate and producer, Liam Howlett, was seen out in North London for the first time since Flint’s death.Howlett had previously posted Instagram messages of heartbreak, frustration, and sorrow over his longtime musical partner’s suicide.

“The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” Howlett wrote. “I’m shell shocked, f***ing angry, confused and heart broken r.i.p brother.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.