Padma Lakshmi Stuns In A Tiny String Bikini & A Cowboy Hat At 48

Padma's amazing bikini body is on full-display in a sunny new snap.

Padma Lakshmi is showing off her insane body at 48-years-old in a tiny string bikini. The Top Chef host revealed her seriously toned physique in a new snap posted to her official Instagram account on March 10, which showed her soaking up the sun in her swimwear during a sunny trip to Austin, Texas.

The stunning snap had Padma — who’s a mother to 9-year-old daughter Krishna — laying on a sun lounger in her skimpy navy two-piece while covering her face from the southern sun with a cowboy hat over her face.

The stunning host and chef lay on her back with one hand on her toned stomach and the other lifted up towards her face as her long black hair was left down in the new social media upload.

In the caption, the star revealed that she was in the Lone Star State for SXSW 2019, where she was one of this year’s featured speakers. She also showed off her passion for the south with a cowboy boot emoji and another showing a smiley face rocking a cowboy hat.

Fans were quick to praise Lakshmi for her body confidence in the comments section, sharing sweet messages after seeing the TV personality — who will celebrate her 49th birthday in September — proudly rocking the string bikini.

“Looking fabulous,” one fan wrote in the comments of the two-piece photo.

“Looking terrific Padma!” another commented on Lakshmi’s picture.

A third said, “So hot. So hot.”

Lakshmi hasn’t been shy about all the hard work that goes into her toned bikini body, though, and works hard to get in such great shape.

“I do everything. If I think it’ll help, I do it. I box, I jump rope, I do calisthenics — old-school pushups, and mountain climbers, and sit-ups,” Padma told Into The Gloss last year of her go-to exercises to stay in such amazing shape. “Things you can do on the floor without any help.”

She also revealed that she’s a regular gym-goer and also does Pilates to keep her body so toned.

“I’ve found that in the way that boxing transformed my body 15 years ago, Pilates has really done that for me now. Because I have some lower-back issues, I can’t do certain things that are higher impact,” Padma continued of how her workouts have changed over the years.

“The boxing is really for me to burn as many calories as I can, because of all the food I’m consuming,” she added, referring to her job on Top Chef where she finds herself eating a lot. “The Pilates started out as a way to make my back stronger, but has really transformed my body.”

The latest hot bikini photo comes shortly after the star last showed off her figure on the social media site during a fun family trip to the beach as she vacationed in the Dominican Republic.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Lakshmi gave fans a look at another skimpy two-piece last month as she hit the sand with her daughter, showing off her booty to the camera as she walked towards the ocean.