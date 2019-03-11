‘The Bachelor’ And ‘Single Parents’ Crossover Surprise

Fans of The Bachelor may see some familiar faces during the finale episodes as the stars of ABC’s hit Single Parents make a surprise appearance at the iconic Bachelor mansion.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the crossover event will tie the two unlikely ABC shows together for some laughs during what will likely be a tension-filled series of events that will unfold for Colton Underwood and his remaining contestants.

The big news was shared by Single Parents star Kimrie Lewis on Twitter. She revealed the fun twist to both shows will occur on March 12 and 13. The actress told fans to “set those DVRs now! #SingleParents #TheBachelor #crossover.”

EW revealed that the Single Parents characters of Angie and Poppy will appear at the mansion and somehow, Bachelor host Chris Harrison will appear in the newest SP episode, although it was not revealed as to how this crossover will occur.

Single Parents depicts a group of adults who create their own instant family after they suddenly find themselves raising their children alone. The comedy has been a surprise hit for ABC.

Beginning tonight, fans will get to witness the fallout of what occurs after Underwood literally and figuratively jumps the fence. Colton’s Fantasy Suite dates turned into a nightmare after frontrunner Cassie agonized over her decision but finally took herself out of the running for Underwood’s heart.

No big deal…Just hanging in the jacuzzi at The Bachelor mansion ????

A special @SingleParentsTV drops Wednesday. And…you might see familiar faces on the @BachelorABC finale Tuesday night???? Set those DVRs now! #SingleParents #TheBachelor #crossover pic.twitter.com/CQa9bBUqP0 — KIMRIE LEWIS (@iamKimrie) March 10, 2019

Tonight Underwood will try and figure out what he truly wants from his Bachelor journey and if he will end up alone at the end of it. During a live appearance that will be broadcast during part one of the two-part finale, he will explain how he made it through the difficulties he faced throughout his attempt to find a life partner.

Past Bachelor favorites such as Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins and Garrett Yrigoyen, all good friends of Colton, will also appear live to discuss Underwood’s past season.

What happened after the famous fence jump? #TheBachelor 2-Night finale starts TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CwWdpN7PcK — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 11, 2019

Just last week, Underwood faced the women he rejected for the first time since their eliminations from the series in The Bachelor episode “The Women Tell All.” Twenty contestants continued to battle one another on camera, airing out the grievances that began on camera during their Bachelor run. Some of the most dramatic feuds that were revisited were that of Oneyka and Nicole, Demi and Courtney, and Katie and Caelynn.

In the end, will it be Hannah G. or Tayshia who will win Colton’s heart? Fans will learn of his decision beginning tonight March 11 when The Bachelor airs on ABC.