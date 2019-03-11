Lily Allen Reveals She Feels The Police Tried To Use New Boyfriend To ‘Get Rid’ Of Stalker Case

British singer-songwriter Lily Allen is no stranger to expressing how she feels, and this time she’s revealing how the police allegedly used her new boyfriend to get rid of her stalker case.

After many years of following Allen, Alex Gray broke into Lily’s home in 2015 while she and her children were inside sleeping, leading to his conviction and detention under the Mental Health Act. Also inside her home was her new boyfriend at the time, MC Meridian Dan.

According to Irish Times, Allen has claimed that Metropolitan Police officers used the fact that her new relationship that began soon after her separation from husband Sam Cooper (which was not public knowledge at the time), was a way to “get rid” of the high-profile stalker case.

Recently, she spoke at a Women Of The World (WOW) event in London. The candid star said that Met may have wanted to keep her case quiet because she was famous.

“That was not public knowledge, and I still think that the police used that against me: ‘She won’t want the public to know that she has got a new boyfriend. We can kind of get rid of this story. She won’t want people to think of her like that,” the “Hard Out Here” hitmaker expressed.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m a well-known person and they don’t want it to be talked about in this way, because it’s such a f****** issue clearly.”

Allen has also gone on to claim that a police interview was stopped during the investigation despite Gray allegedly saying he wanted to stab the star, with officers stating he was not a threat to her.

“He said he wanted to put a knife through my face. She (a police officer) stopped the interview. She said that ‘I don’t think he poses a threat to you. We should go for burglary’,” she said.

“They will take the credit, but they don’t do the work, they just don’t.”

Lily recently revealed that she and Dan have split up.

Last year, Allen released her fourth studio album No Shame, which became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The album was met with critical acclaim and even got shortlisted for a Mercury Prize Award. The album was promoted with a world tour that went across Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Not only a new album, but she also released her first memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, which became a Sunday Times bestseller which Lily excitedly announced via her Twitter page.