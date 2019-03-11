Carrie Underwood Shows Off New Look In Birthday Selfie With Husband Mike Fisher

Mike had the sweetest birthday message for wife Carrie.

Carrie Underwood showed off a slightly different look in a new selfie posted by her husband Mike Fisher to his Instagram account this week in celebration of her 36th birthday on March 10. The sweet couple’s snap shared online by the retired hockey star showed the duo – who have two children together – cozying up together.

In the caption, Mike shared a very sweet birthday message for his wife of almost eight years as they both flashed a smile for the camera. Calling Carrie “babe,” he adorably told the “Love Wins” singer that he was “grateful” for her before adding “love you lots” while also referring to their two boys.

While the comments section of the upload was flooded with loving birthday messages for the country superstar, others noticed that, far from looking tired after welcoming her second son on January 21, Underwood was showing off a radiant new look as her usually bright blonde hair appeared a few shades darker.

“I don’t know what is different about that picture but wow CU,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing the snap the former Nashville Predators captain posted across his social media accounts.

Another Twitter user replied, “I think its due to her hair being darker.”

“Maybe it’s just the lighting in that pic, but Carrie’s hair looks a darker shade & I loveee it,” another said in response to the snap. “Such a natural beauty! #goals.”

Others pointed out in the comments section how happy Underwood looked.

“Carrie looks healthy and relaxed here. Whatever you are doing, keep on doing it,” one Instagram user wrote. “I think being a wife and mother is your highest calling! Happy birthday Carrie!”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Underwood has been known to change up her look as she settles into mom life, as she revealed following the birth of her first child – now 4-year-old Isaiah – that she opted to go for the chop. The American Idol Season 4 winner joked to Elle in 2016 that she decided to ditch her signature long hair in favor of a shorter bob as a “mom move.”

“Now that my hair is shorter, it’s easier to fix, which was the whole point,” she revealed of her new look at the time. “I could spend half an hour to blow it dry and have it be super long, or I could spend that time playing with my son, and I’d much rather do the latter.”

The latest sighting of the superstar comes just days after she was spotted out and about at an event by a fan for the first time since giving birth to her son Jacob in January.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Carrie was taking in a hockey game and snapped a sweet selfie for a fan while spending some time in Pittsburgh.

The appearance came just days after Underwood and Fisher’s firstborn stole the show while appearing with his dad at a Nashville Predators game. The Inquisitr reported that the adorable little boy – who rarely appears in public and often has his face covered in his parents’ social media uploads – dropped the puck at the game and shot several big smiles to the cameras.