Jon Bon Jovi Teases Hotly Anticipated New Music On Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi teased fans with a new Instagram Live video showing the band back in the recording studio, creating what appears to be new music in an exciting new setting. The quick clip panned each member of the band as they worked together in a Nashville recording studio.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Bon Jovi members including Tico Torres, David Bryan, Phil X and Hugh McDonald are currently working at the Ocean Way Nashville Recording Studios. This will be the second time in the band’s history that they will be working in Music City. The last was for their successful crossover album Lost Highway, released in 2007. At that time, the album was recorded at Blackbird Studios.

In an Instagram story video posted by Jon Bon Jovi on Saturday, March 9, the group was seen in the facility, which is located in a former church. Jon said to the fans who viewed the short clip, ” Day one, song one. A new record, see ya!” During the video, he was holding a guitar pick in his mouth.

This will be the band’s first new music since their last album This House is Not For Sale, which was released in November 2016. For that album, the band embarked on a tour that packed houses from coast to coast, throughout most of 2017 and 2018.

Bon Jovi will be heading overseas for some select tour stops in that will begin the end of May and last through to September of this year. These dates will take the band to Moscow, Estonia, Sweeden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, The Netherlands, England, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Romania, and Isreal. The band will end the tour at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro in September. This will be the fifth appearance of Bon Jovi at Rock in Rio.

The APP noted that the Ocean Way Recording Studio is housed in a 100-year old Gothic revival church and has seen the likes of Train (who once opened for the band), Harry Connick, Jr., George Strait, Faith Hill, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, and Paul Simon record music there.

.@BonJovi working in the studio on the new album in Nashville TN (2nd video) March 9, 2019

Credit: @JonBonJovi’s IG story pic.twitter.com/pqSxWSgvID — Bon Jovi Updates (@JoviUpdates) March 9, 2019

The band’s tour stop in Russia will be the first show they have performed there in 30 years. The band will hold the show at the very stadium where the musicians performed in 1989 as part of the Moscow Music Peace Festival. Rolling Stone reported that event was organized by American rock music manager Doc McGhee and Soviet musician Stas Namin. Some of the bands that appeared were Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, and Skid Row, at the time, all McGhee acts.

Fans of the band will be able to get up close and personal with Jon Bon Jovi reported The APP as part of a cruise called “Runaway to Paradise.” Two cruises, one which will head to Nassau, Bahamas and the other from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, will allow fans the chance to experience the ultimate Bon Jovi vacation, and be treated to a private concert by Jon Bon Jovi’s solo band, the Kings of Suburbia.

Bon Jovi the band reunited with all of its original members to be inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2018. Inductees included Jon, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and original members Richie Sambora and Alec Jon Such.