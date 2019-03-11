Nina Dobrev Goes Shirtless Underneath Plunging Black Blazer At SXSW

Nina Dobrev was at South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, this weekend among many other major Hollywood stars, but she made sure that all eyes were on her.

The actress attended the star-studded event while promoting her new movie, Run This Town, which premiered there on Saturday, March 9. She looked absolutely stunning in a black pantsuit that consisted of a plunging blazer that revealed her cleavage as she wore nothing underneath, paired with matching wide-leg black pants and some pretty black heeled sandals. Nina wore her hair in a sleek, low bun with a mid part, accessorized the look with some delicate earrings and added a splash of color to the whole look with some bright red lipstick.

The Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few pictures from the night, standing amid her Run This Town co-stars, including Mena Massoud and Ben Platt. They all laughed as they chatted about the film, which tells the story of the late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who was involved in a major scandal and made international headlines after he was caught smoking crack on tape in 2013, and the intense news coverage that followed it. The 30-year-old actress, who is also from the same Canadian city as Ford, spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada on Saturday about the movie.

“As a Toronto native, I was excited to shoot a film about our city that I love and I’m so proud of coming from, and I think it’s an important story,” she said.

“Politics are a little crazy and they don’t necessarily reflect the world that we live in – it’s changed so much.”

She added that the movie also approaches other important and timely subjects, including that of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace, which her character had to deal with: “The events that happened were back a few years ago, before Time’s Up, but now more than ever its important to tell those stories.”

She also told ET that editors didn’t manage to put together the final version of the movie before the Toronto Film Festival, as they only wrapped up shooting last May. And on her Instagram page, she thanked director Ricky Tollman for inviting her to join his directorial debut and giving her the opportunity “to play a stripped down, complex, raw and complicated character.” She praised her wonderful cast, which also included legendary actor Damian Lewis as Rob Ford.